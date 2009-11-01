URL: DJ Martian's Page Bookmarks: delicious delicious/djmartian/music rateyourmusic.com: djmartian * RYM * RYM lists * RYM Recent lists * RYM 2014 new * RYM 2015 new

Intro: A diverse music positive weblog for the discerning listener with an interest in creative artistic music across the contemporary sound spectrum:

Thursday, November 26, 2009

Mojo Magazine's Top 50 Albums of 2009



via: Swear I'm not Paul: List: Mojo Magazine's Top 50 Albums of the Year



Mojo Magazine - Top 50 Albums of 2009



50. Max Richter - Waltz With Bashir OST

49. Raekwon - Only Built 4 Cuban Linx... Pt II

48. Dan Auerbach - Keep It Hid

47. Bruce Springsteen - Working On a Dream

46. The Black Crowes - Before the Frost...



45. Cate Le Bon - Me Oh My

44. Mulatu Astatke & The Heliocentrics - Inspiration Informaton

43. Dead Man's Bones - Dead Man's Bones

42. Doug Paisley - Doug Paisley

41. Mos Def - The Ecstatic



40. Antony and the Johnsons - The Crying Light

39. Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band - Between My Head and the Sky

38. Sonic Youth - The Eternal

37. BLK JKS - After Robots

36. White Denim - Fits



35. Portico Quartet - Isla

34. Wilco - Wilco (The Album)

33. Leonard Cohen - Live in London

32. Wild Beasts - Two Dancers

31. Naomi Shelton and the Gospel Queens - What Have You Done, My Brother?



30. Staff Benda Bilili - Tres Tres Fort

29. Mastodon - Crack the Skye

28. Vetiver - Tight Knit

27. Bassekou Kouyate & Ngoni Ba - I Speak Fula

26. Neko Case - Middle Cyclone



25. Alasdair Roberts - Spoils

24. Vieux Farka Toure - Fondo

23. Arctic Monkeys - Humbug

22. The XX - XX

21. Bat for Lashes - Two Suns



20. Manic Street Preachers - Journal for Plague Lovers

19. Sunn O))) - Monoliths & Diamonds

18. Fever Ray - Fever Ray

17. The Phantom Band - Checkmate Savage

16. Dirty Projectors - Bitte Orca



15. Kasabian - The West Rider Pauper Lunatic Asylum

14. Mayer Hawthorne - A Strange Arrangement

13. Grizzly Bear - Veckatimest

12. The Low Anthem - Oh My God, Charlie Darwin

11. The Cribs - Ignore the Ignorant



10. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - It's Blitz

09. Madness - The Liberty of Nolton Folgate

08. Fuck Buttons - Tarot Sport

07. Florence & the Machine - Lungs

06. Bob Dylan - Together Through Time



05. Tinariwen - Imidiwan: Companions

04. The Horrors - Primary Colours

03. Richard Hawley - Truelove's Gutter

02. Bill Calahan - Sometimes I Wish I Were An Eagle

01. Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavilion

# posted by DJ Martian 1:19 PM

Wednesday, November 25, 2009

Rock-A-Rolla New Issue and Rock-A-Rolla Magazine Top 30 Albums of 2009



New issue of Rock-A-Rolla magazine features Pelican on the front cover:







Featuring:





Pelican – Instru-metal heroes return with their brand new album, What We All Come To Need, and – gasp! – vocals!

Krallice – Mick Barr talks black metal

Goatsnake – Greg Anderson resurrects another classic band!

Todd – Everyone’s favourite Anglo-American noiserockmongers unleash Big Ripper

Supersilent – Norwegian avant supergroup talk Hammond organs and supersilence

Top 30 Albums of 2009 – We select our favourite records of the year



Plus: Part Chimp, Subarachnoid Space, Kodiak, Beak>, Junius, Majeure, Conspiracy Records, 2010 preview, over 100 album reviews, live action: Magma, Kayo Dot, Electric Wizard, Mudhoney, Isis and much, much more!





update: Rock-A-Rolla Magazine Top 30 Albums of 2009



via ILM: The 2009 Magazine Albums Of The Year Thread For Posting Lists and Discussion.



1 Zu - Carboniferous (Ipecac)

2 Sunn o))) - Monoliths & Dimensions (Southern Lord)

3 Richard Youngs - Under Stellar Stream (Jagjaguwar)

4 Khanate - Clean Hands Go Foul (Hydra Head)

5 Celan - Halo (Exile On Mainstream)

6 Converge - Axe To Fall (Epitaph)

7 Cobalt - Gin (Profound Lore)

8 Jello Biafra & The Guantanamo School Of Medicine (Alternative Tentacles)

9 El Grupo De Omar Rodriguez Lopez - Cryptomnesia (RLP)

10 Part Chimp - Thriller (Rok Action)

11 Sonic Youth - The Eternal (Matador)

12 Secret Chiefs 3 - Le Mani Destre Recise... (Web Of Mimicry)

13 Pissed Jeans - King Of Jeans (Sub Pop)

14 Kong - Snake Magnet (Brew)

15 Slayer - World Painted Blood (American)

16 Eagle Twin - The Unkindness Of Crows (Southern Lord)

17 Gnaw - This Face (Conspiracy)

18 Baroness - Blue Record (Relapse)

19 The Flaming Lips - Embryonic (Warner)

20 Dälek - Gutter Tactics (Ipecac)

21 The Mars Volta - Octahedron (Mercury)

22 Pelican - What We All Come To Need (Southern Lord)

23 MadLove - White With Foam (Ipecac)

24 Shrinebuilder - S/T (Neurot)

25 Portal - Swarth (Profound Lore)

26 Them Crooked Vultures - S/T (Sony)

27 Bushman's Revenge - You Lost Me At Hello (Rune Grammofon)

28 Mountains - Choral (Thrill Jockey)

29 Minsk - With Echoes In The Movement Of Stone (Relapse)

30 Keelhaul - Triumphant Return To Obscurity (Hydra Head)

# posted by DJ Martian 8:57 PM

Mojo Magazine - New Issue



New issue of Mojo magazine features another disappointing front cover Foo Fighters



also featured:



THE BEST OF 2009 / THE TOP 50 ALBUMS OF THE YEAR:

As another year slips by, we reflect on the best music of 2009, featuring Animal Collective, Dizzee Rascal, Richard Hawley, Johnny Marr, Florence & The Machine and many, many more. PLUS! The stars reveal the best thing they’ve heard all year!





[apparently on sale this Friday according to the Mojo blog: Dave Grohl Unveils Roots of...Vultures - News - Mojo]

# posted by DJ Martian 12:49 PM

Tuesday, November 24, 2009

Uncut Magazine - Top 50 Albums of 2009



via Mitchell Stirling @ Acclaimed Music Forum



Uncut Magazine - Top 50 Albums of 2009



1. Animal Collective – Merriweather Post Pavilion

2. Super Furry Animals – Dark Days/Light Years

3. Dirty Projectors – Bitte Orca

4. Bob Dylan – Together Through Life

5. Wild Beasts – Two Dancers

6. XX – The XX

7. Wilco – Wilco (The Album)

8. Grizzly Bear – Veckatimest

9. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – It’s Blitz!

10. Phoenix – Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix

11. Bill Callaham – Sometimes I Wish We Were An Eagle

12. Fever Ray – Fever Ray

13. White Denim – Fits

14. Flaming Lips – Embryonic

15. Bassekou Kouyate And Ngoni Ba – I Speak Fula

16. Florance And The Machine – Lungs

17. Doves – Kingdom Of Rust

18. Graham Coxon – The Spinning Top

19. Sonic Youth – The Eternal

20. Horrors – Primary Colours

21. Low Anthem – Oh My God, Charlie Darwin

22. Alela Diane – To Be Still

23. Manic Street Preachers – Journal For Plague Lovers

24. Micachu And The Shapes – Jewellery

25. Sunn 0))) – Monoliths And Dimensions

26. Unthanks – Here’s The Tender Coming

27. Yo La Tengo – Popular Songs

28. Madness – The Liberty Of Norton Folgate

29. PJ Harvey & John Parish – A Woman A Man Walked By

30. Jim O’ Rourke – The Visitor

31. Dead Weather – Horehound

32. Iggy Pop – Preliminaries

33. Duke And The King – Nothing Gold Can Stay

34. Trembling Bells – Carberth

35. Tinariwen – Imidiwan: Companions

36. Fuck Buttons – Tarot Sport

37. Dinosaur Jr – Farm

38. Arctic Monkeys – Humbug

39. Cornershop – Judy Sucks On A Lemon For Breakfast

40. Felice Brothers – Yonder Is The Cock

41. Van Morrison – Astral Weeks Live At The Hollywood Bowl

42. Richard Hawley – Truelove’s Gutter

43. Bruce Springsteen – Working On A Dream

44. Reigning Sound – Love And Curses

45. Richmond Fontaine – We Used To Think The Freeway Sounded Like A River

46. Broadcast & The Focus Group - …Investigate Witch Cults Of The Radio Age

47. Alasdair Roberts – Spoils

48. Raphael Saadiq – The Way I See It

49. Jay-Z – The Blueprint 3

50. Kurt Vile – Childish Prodigy

# posted by DJ Martian 8:24 PM

Friday, November 20, 2009

Rough Trade Shops Top 60 Albums Of 2009



London's Rough Trade Shops have announced their 2009 albums of the year: discussion via Rough Trade Top 60 Albums Of 2009 / Music Forum // Drowned In Sound



1. The XX – XX

2. The Low Anthem – Oh My God, Charlie Darwin

3. The Horrors – Primary Colours

4. Fever Ray – Fever Ray

5. The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart – The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart

6. Grizzly Bear – Veckatimest

7. The Leisure Society – The Sleeper And The Product Of The Ego Drain

8. Fuck Buttons – Tarot Sport

9. Forest Fire – Survival

10. The Very Best – Warm Heart Of Africa



11. animal collective - merriweather

post pavillion

12. yeah yeah yeahs - it's blitz!

13. atlas sound - logos

14. phoenix - wolfgang amadeus phoenix

15. local natives - gorilla manor

16. white denim - fits

17. jonsi and alex - riceboy sleeps

18. terry lynn - kingstonlogic 2.0

19. camera obscura - my maudlin career

20. mountain goats - the life of the world

to come

21. wild beasts - 2 dancers

22. portico quartet - isla

23. major lazer - guns don't kill people...

lazers do

24. memory tapes - seek magic

25. florence and the machines - lungs

26. girls - album

27. alela diane - to be still

28. andrew bird - noble beast

29. cymbals eat guitars - why there are mountains

30. taken by trees - east of eden

31. mos def - the ecstatic

32. shitty limits - beware the limits

33. dead mans bones - dead man's bones

34. fanfarlo - reservoir



35. lindstrom and christabelle - real life is

no cool

36. kid congo and the pink monkey birds - dracula boots

37. big pink - a brief history of love

38. mumford and sons - sigh no more

39. a place to bury strangers - exploding head

40. martyn - great lengths

41. young republic - balletesque

42. richard hawley - truelove's gutter

43. cate le bon - me oh my

44. jarvis - further complications

45. mummers - tale to tell

46. the smith westerns - the smith westerns

47. ganglians - monster head room

48. micachu and the shapes - jewellery

49. irrepressibles - from the circus.....

to the sea

50. telepathe - dance mother

51. decemberists - the hazards of love

52. dirty projectors - bitte orca

53. yo la tengo - popular songs

54. vivian girls - everything goes wrong

55. patrick watson - wooden arms

56. she keeps bees - nests

57. soulsavers - broken

58. acorn - glory hope mountain

59. japandroids - post nothing

60. bill callahan - sometimes I wish we





Rough Trade Shops website.

# posted by DJ Martian 11:58 AM

Thursday, November 19, 2009

Decibel Magazine - Top 40 Albums of 2009



via Decibel Forum: Top 40 Discussion *spoiler alert*



1. Baroness-The Blue Record

2. Converge-Axe To Fall

3. Coalesce- Ox

4. Napalm Death-Time Waits No Slave

5. Cobalt-Gin

6. Kylesa-Static Tensions

7. Slayer-World Painted Blood

8. Tombs-Winter Hours

9. Marduk-Wormwood

10. Isis-Wavering Radiant

11. Immortal-All Shall Fall

12. Agoraphobic Nosebleed-Agorapocalypse

13. Obscura-Cosmogenesis

14. Magrudergrind-S/T

15. Nile-Those Whom The Gods Detest

16. YOB- The Great Cessation

17. Mastodon-Crack The Skye

18. Paradise Lost-Fath Divides Us,Death Unites Us

19. The Atlas Moth-A Glorified Piece Of Blue Sky

20. Asphyx-Death...The Brutal Way

21. Altar Of Plauges-White Tomb

22. Mournful Congregation-The June Frost

23. Funeral Mist-Maranatha

24. The Gates Of Slumber-Hymns Of Blood And Thunder

25. Burnt By The Sun-Heart Of Darkness

26. City Of Ships-Look What God Did To Us

27. Goatwhore-Carving Out The Eyes Of God

28. Gaza-He Is Never Coming Back

29. Katatonia-Night Is The New Day

30. Keelhaul-Keelhaul's Triumphannt Return To Obscurity

31. The Red Chord-Fed Through The Teeth Machine

32. Brutal Truth-Evolution Through Revolution

33. Krallice-Dimensional Bleedthrough

34. Culted-Below The Thunders Of The Upper Deep

35. Goes Cube-Another Day Has Passed

36. Suffocation-Blood Oath

37. Javelina-Beasts Among Sheep

38. Municipal Waste-Massive Aggressor

39. Millions-Gather Scatter

40. Funebrarum-The Sleep Of Morbid Dreams



Top Five That Didn't Make The Cut:

41. Alice In Chains-Black Gives Way To Blue

42. Portal-Swarth

43. Skeletonwitch-Breathing The Fire

44. Pelican- What We All Come To Need

45. Irritate-Ten Stabs Of Demented Violence





Decibel Magazine is a monthly US based extreme metal magazine.

# posted by DJ Martian 12:15 AM

Sunday, November 15, 2009

Four Tet - Announce 2010 album- There Is Love In You



FACT magazine: - Four Tet unveils new album; remixed by Roska and Joy Orbison



Four Tet will release a new album via Domino on January 25, 2010, entitled There Is Love In You.

# posted by DJ Martian 11:03 PM

Delphic Announce 2010 Debut - Acolyte



Delphic Announce 2010 Debut - Strangeglue - Acolyte is due on January 11th of 2010 - produced by Ewan Pearson

# posted by DJ Martian 10:31 PM

Nosaj Thing - Interview



Nosaj Thing interview: RA: Breaking through: Nosaj Thing - Interview



A new generation of producers as indebted to Dre as they are to Warp are emerging in California, led by Flying Lotus and Samiyam. Meet one of the best: Nosaj Thing.

# posted by DJ Martian 10:07 PM

Observer Music Monthly



So earlier this week it was announced: Three of The Observer’s rotating monthly magazine supplements are also to be dropped: Observer Sport, Woman and Music Monthly - GMG commitment to Observer questioned as sections cut - Press Gazette



Marcello Carlin provides analysis on the closing of Observer Music Monthly and the poor state of British music monthlies: The Blue In The Air: OBSERVATIONS ON MUSIC MONTHLIES



and wants something different and more ambitious:



However I refuse to believe that there isn't still a market for a literate and entertaining regular print music magazine. One that will attract and startle. One that will not convey the past to the garbage heap but will not live in the past either. One that treats its readers as intelligent, astute, independently-minded grown-ups rather than one-year-old babies from Burma (copyright: Danny Baker) who need everything spelled out to them as though Google or brains didn't exist. One that's colourful but not superficial.

# posted by DJ Martian 9:39 PM

ORPHANED LAND: New Album Release Date January 25th 2010



BLABBERMOUTH.NET - ORPHANED LAND: New Album Release Date Announced



Israel's progressive folk metal masters ORPHANED LAND will release their highly anticipated fourth studio opus, "The Never Ending Way Of ORwarriOR", in Europe on January 25, 2010 via Century Media Records. Mixed by Steven Wilson (PORCUPINE TREE, OPETH), who is also responsible for several keyboard parts on the new CD,

# posted by DJ Martian 9:34 PM

DANISH METAL AWARDS: Nominees Announced



BLABBERMOUTH.NET - DANISH METAL AWARDS: Nominees Announced winners will be announced on January 16th, 2010 at Amager Bio, Copenhagen, Denmark.





Danish Metal Awards nominees:



Best Metal Album



* THE BURNING: Rewakening

* THE PSYKE PROJEKT: Dead Storm

* ARTILLERY: When Death Comes

* ANUBIS GATE: The Detachted

* HATESPHERE: To the Nines



Best Metal Debut



* KELLERMENSCH: Kellermensch

* THE CLEANSING: Poisoned Legacy

* CROCELL: The God We Drowned

* SUPERCHARGER: Handgrenade Blues

* NIGHTLIGHT: Funeral Love



Best International Metal Album



* GOJIRA: The Way of All Flesh

* MASTODON: Crack the Skye

* THE HAUNTED: Versus

* HEAVEN & HELL: The Devil You Know

* SATYRICON: The Age of Nero



Best Metal Production



* Fredrik Nordström and Henrik Udd for THE PSYKE PROJEKT: Dead Storm

* Jacob Hansen for ANUBIS GATE: The Detachted

* Tue Madsen for HATESPHERE: To the Nines

* EXMORTEM: Funeral Phantoms

* Kristian Kohle Bonifer for THE BURNING: Rewakening



Best Metal Cover



* THE BURNING: Rewakening

* KONKHRA: Nothing Is Sacred

* THE PSYKE PROJEKT: Dead Storm

* ANUBIS GATE: The Detachted

* CROCELL: The God We Drowned



Best Metal Video



* RAUNCHY: "Warriors"

* HATESPHERE: "To the Nines"

* VOLBEAT: "We"

* THE BURNING: "Eight Legged Omen"

* THE PSYKE PROJECT: "Winter"



Best Metal Talent



* SCARRED BY BEAUTY: We Swim

* DØDNING: Dødning

* RISING: Rising

* SEPULCHRUM: A Sepulchral Theme

* VIRA: Re-Design

# posted by DJ Martian 9:21 PM

KILLING JOKE - New Album Planned for April 2010



Killing Joke news update: BLABBERMOUTH.NET - Original KILLING JOKE Lineup Signs With SPINEFARM, Begins Work On New Album



With a reputation forged in fire, brimstone and magic, KILLING JOKE have long been one of rock's most iconic and influential outfits. Now, 30 years since first bonding in blood, the original lineup of Jaz Coleman (vocals), Geordie (guitar), Youth (bass) and Paul Ferguson (drums) is set to start work on its 13th studio album — the first fruits of a new worldwide deal with Spinefarm Records. Due in April 2010, this latest set of recordings (title to be confirmed) will see the aforementioned musicians sharing studio space for the first time in 27 years, having already road-tested their relationship

# posted by DJ Martian 9:18 PM

Zero Tolerance Magazine - New Issue



New issue of Zero Tolerance Magazine features Nile on the front cover. On sale November 18th.

More info: Zero Tolerance Magazine







More info: Zero Tolerance Magazine

# posted by DJ Martian 9:14 PM

Friday, November 13, 2009

The Wire: New Issue #310 December 2009



New issue of The Wire: The Wire: #310 | Sensational | December 2009







On The Cover: Sensational - The New York 'freak styler' MC and former Jungle Brother documents life on the edge through a surrealist fog of text. Plus: The now sound of Sheffield, King Crimson Primer, Carlos Giffoni's Invisible Jukebox, Ben Frost, Lubomyr Melnyk, Oneohtrix Point Never, Nico Vascellari, Dãm-Funk and more

# posted by DJ Martian 1:53 PM

Wednesday, November 04, 2009

Tuesday, November 03, 2009

George Lamb to be replaced by Lauren Laverne on 6 Music



The good news George Lamb finally loses his week time morning slot on bbc 6 Music, the bad news he moves to weekend breakfast.



George Lamb to leave 6Music daytime slot | Media | guardian.co.uk changes: which take effect from Monday 30 November



Lauren Laverne to replace controversial DJ after he moves to weekend show on 6Music

# posted by DJ Martian 1:59 PM

Terrorizer New Issue #190 November 2009



New issue of Terrorizer magazine features Hypocrisy on the front cover: Terrorizer #190 November 2009 | Terrorizer.com on sale later this week.









Feature Highlights:

HYPOCRISY RAMMSTEIN KATATONIA ARKONA NILE GORGOROTH THE RED CHORD SHRINEBUILDER BELPHEGOR INTRONAUT SANCTIFICATION PELICAN SAVIOURS SCAR SYMMETRY

# posted by DJ Martian 1:48 PM

Sunday, November 01, 2009

DJ Mag: Top 100 DJs



microsite for DJ Mag: Top 100 DJs poll, announced this week.



Full info in the latest issue of DJ Mag



summary via DJ Mag Top 100 results leaked again?



1. Armin van Buuren (non-mover)

2. Tiesto (non-mover)

3. David Guetta (up 2)

4. Above & Beyond (non-mover)

5. Paul van Dyk (down 2)

6. Deadmau5 (up 5)

7. Ferry Corsten (down 1)

8. Markus Schulz (non-mover)

9. Gareth Emery (up 14)

10. Sander van Doorn (up 3)

11. ATB (up 14)

12. Infected Mushroom (down 2)

13. Sasha (down 6)

14. Axwell (up 6)

15. Andy Moor (up 3)

16. Bobina (up 12)

17. John Digweed (down 8)

18. Carl Cox (down 6)

19. Cosmic Gate (up 43)

20. Steve Angello (up 43)

21. Roger Shah (up 37)

22. Aly & Fila (up 9)

23. Paul Oakenfold (down 9)

24. John O’Callaghan (up 36)

25. Sebastian Ingrosso (new entry)

26. Benny Benassi (up 13)

27. Laidback Luke (up 19)

28. Richie Hawtin (down 13)

29. Fedde Le Grand (non-mover)

30. DJ Feel (up 25)

31. Lange (up 6)

32. Hernan Cattaneo (down 16)

33. Daft Punk (up 5)

34. Eric Prydz (down 13)

35. Bob Sinclar (up 5)

36. Joachim Garraud (down 9)

37. Kyau & Albert (down 15)

38. James Zabiela (down 21)

39. Umek (down 6)

40. Christopher Lawrence (re-entry)

41. Eddie Halliwell (down 22)

42. Simon Patterson (up 22)

43. Offer Nissim (up 8)

44. Judge Jules (down 12)

45. Sean Tyas (up 9)

46. Dubfire (down 16)

47. Martin Solveig (up 5)

48. Sven Vath (down 24)

49. Richard Durand (up 17)

50. Marco V (down 6)

51. Kaskade (new entry)

52. Tydi (new entry)

53. Erick Morillo (up 17)

54. Matt Darey (down 20)

55. Astrix (down 12)

56. Menno de Jong (down 8)

57. The Thillseekers (down 12)

58. Nick Warren (up 26)

59. Dirty South (up 15)

60. Roger Sanchez (down 3)

61. Mark Knight (down 19)

62. Wally Lopez (up 13)

63. Leon Bolier (down 32)

64. Blank & Jones (down 3)

65. Justice (up 8)

66. Laurent Wolf (up 1)

67. Astral Projection (up 27)

68. Boys Noize (new entry)

69. Ronski Speed (up 28)

70. Sander Kleinenberg (down 11)

71. Ricardo Villalobos (down 35)

72. Chuckie (new entry)

73. Sharam (new entry)

74. Marcel Woods (up 9)

75. Lisa Lashes (up 2)

76. Moonbeam (new entry)

77. Rank 1 (re-entry)

78. Sebastien Leger (up 11)

79. Marcus Schossow (new entry)

80. Steve Lawler (up 11)

81. Skazi (re-entry)

82. Super8 & Tab (new entry)

83. Pete Tong (down 5)

84. Tocadisco (up 14)

85. Sied van Riel (new entry)

86. Tiga (re-entry)

87. Daniel Kandi (new entry)

88. Mike Koglin (down 1)

89. Luciano (re-entry)

90. Yahel (down 34)

91. Myon & Shane 54 (new entry)

92. John B (new entry)

93. Simon Posford (new entry)

94. Fatboy Slim (down 2)

95. Robbie Rivera (re-entry)

96. Antoine Clamaran (new entry)

97. Nic Fanciulli (down 1)

98. Gui Boratto (new entry)

99. Alex M.O.R.P.H. (new entry)

100. Andy C (down 50)

101. Greg Downey

102. Talla 2XLC

103. Armand Van Helden

104. Deep Dish

105. Dash Berlin

106. The Chemical Brothers

107. Danny Tenaglia

108. Sesto Sento

109. Peter Rauhofer

110. Dj Vibe

111. Danny Howells

112. John Dahlbäck

113. Showtek

114. David Vendetta

115. Dj Dan

116. Laurent Garnier

117. Magda

118. Crookers

119. Loco Dice

120. BT

121. Chris Lake

122. Anderson Noise

123. Pendulum

124. Chris Liebing

125. Gabriel & Dresden

126. Nitrous Oxide

127. Yoji

128. Marco Carola

129. Chicane

130. Adam Beyer

131. Mauro Picotto

132. Mstrkrft

133. Joris Voorn

134. Jody Wisternoff

135. Bad Boy Bill

136. Stoneface & Terminal

137. Don Diablo

138. Valentino Kanzyani

139. Darude

140. James Holden

141. Tritonal

142. Spartaque

143. Heatbeat

144. Victor Calderone

145. The Bloody Beetroots

146. 2Manydjs

147. Manuel Le Saux

148. Hybrid

149. Lisa Pin-Up

150. Mat Zo

# posted by DJ Martian 11:43 PM

textura - New Issue - November 2009



New issue of textura now online.



including textura -TEN FAVOURITE LABELS 2009



DRAGON'S EYE RECORDINGS • DRIFTING FALLING • ECHOSPACE [DETROIT] • ELEVATOR BATH • HOME NORMAL • HUMMING CONCH • KITCHEN. • LOW POINT • SMTG LTD. • SUBJECT DETROIT

# posted by DJ Martian 11:34 PM



