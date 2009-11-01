URL: DJ Martian's Page
Bookmarks:
delicious
delicious/djmartian/music
rateyourmusic.com: djmartian *
RYM *
RYM lists *
RYM Recent lists *
RYM 2014 new *
RYM 2015 new
Music Reference: Acclaimed Music * Album of The Year * All Music * Discogs * Metacritic * Prog Archives * Rate Your Music * Sputnikmusic
Music: a closer listen | A home for instrumental and experimental music. * AAJ * The AllMusic Blog * BBC Music * Brainwashed * Clash Magazine * CMJ * Complete Music Update * Consequence of Sound * Crack Magazine * Music | Dazed Digital * Decibel Magazine * DiS * DIY * Drum & Bass Arena * Dummy * dusted in exile * Exclaim! - exclaim.ca * FACT * The FADER * The 405 * GetDarker * GORILLA VS. BEAR * Music | The Guardian * Headphone Commute * HYPETRAK * Igloo Magazine * ILM * Jazzwise Magazine * Juno Plus * Louder Than War * Metal Storm * Mixmag * MOJO * MusicOMH * m u s i q u e [ m a c h i n e ] * Nialler9 * Noisey | Music by VICE* Pitchfork * PopMatters * Prefix * The Progressive Aspect * Progressive Ears * Prog Magazine * The Quietus * RA * self-titled * Side-Line * The Skinny * slicing up eyeballs * Sounds Better With Reverb * Spin * Stereogum * Terrorizer * THUMP * Tiny Mix Tapes * TLOBF * UKF * Under the Radar * The Wire * Wondering Sound * XLR8R
This Week: AOTY - New Album Releases, New Music * AllMusic - Featured New Album Releases * Music Monday Feature Articles - Metacritic Updated Tuesdays: Spotify New-Album Sorting Hat
Forthcoming: AOTY - Upcoming Album Releases * Upcoming Releases | Consequence of Sound * The 405 - Album Release Schedule * Upcoming Album Releases - Metacritic * Upcoming releases - Metal Storm
Sound Links: Bandcamp - BBC Playlister - bop.fm - Last.fm - Mixcloud - Myspace - PureVolume™ - Soundcloud - Spotify Web Player - Spotify New Music Album Releases - Spotinews - TuneIn - YouTube
Links Menu: Internet Links Daily Music Links Album Release Date Info Music Blogs Music Genre Links Radio Links UK Music Stores 00s Music Links DJ Martian: Music of the 00s Portal
Search Tools: Search
Intro: A diverse music positive weblog for the discerning listener with an interest in creative artistic music across the contemporary sound spectrum: Goto New Content Section for DJ Martian's Page
djmartian - Rate Your Music Bookmarks: delicious/djmartian/music Links: Links
MUSIC BLOGOSPHERE
My 2013 Music Links:
2013 Music Releases | Scoop.it
2013 Music Links | Scoop.it
2013 Albums
Music Blogs: Updated 24/7 The Hype Machine - Index of Music Blogs / Hype Machine Portal: Alltop - Top Music News
Music Blogs: New additions: delicious/djmartian/blogs+music
MonkeyFilter: MonkeyFilter | MONKEYFILTER MP3 BLOG LISTING: v.3.0 Wiki: Music Blog Wiki
Music News: NewsNow - Music News * NewsNow: Music Reviews * U.K. Newswhip | Music
My 2013 Music Links: 2013 Music Releases | Scoop.it 2013 Music Links | Scoop.it 2013 Albums
Music Blog:
DJ Martian's Page - Music Blog + delicious music links:
My latest Music Bookmarks: delicious/djmartian/music - RSS: my delicious music links
My 2014 Music Links: 2014 Music Releases | Scoop.it * 2014 Music Links - Flipboard * 2014 Music Releases - Flipboard * 2014 Albums * 2014 Expected *
NEW: Now Using Flipboard for 2014 Music Releases:
View my Flipboard Magazine.
NEW: Now Using Flipboard for 2014 Music Links:
View my Flipboard Magazine.
Elizabeth Fraser Interview
Elizabeth Fraser talks about why she finds it too difficult to even think about her old Cocteau Twins bandmates | Music | The Guardian
For 18 years, she was the 'voice of God' in the Cocteau Twins. Now Elizabeth Fraser finds it too difficult even to think about her old bandmates
Moses is out on 7in and download on Rough Trade on 30 November.
# posted by DJ Martian 10:59 PM
Mojo Magazine's Top 50 Albums of 2009
via: Swear I'm not Paul: List: Mojo Magazine's Top 50 Albums of the Year
Mojo Magazine - Top 50 Albums of 2009
50. Max Richter - Waltz With Bashir OST
49. Raekwon - Only Built 4 Cuban Linx... Pt II
48. Dan Auerbach - Keep It Hid
47. Bruce Springsteen - Working On a Dream
46. The Black Crowes - Before the Frost...
45. Cate Le Bon - Me Oh My
44. Mulatu Astatke & The Heliocentrics - Inspiration Informaton
43. Dead Man's Bones - Dead Man's Bones
42. Doug Paisley - Doug Paisley
41. Mos Def - The Ecstatic
40. Antony and the Johnsons - The Crying Light
39. Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band - Between My Head and the Sky
38. Sonic Youth - The Eternal
37. BLK JKS - After Robots
36. White Denim - Fits
35. Portico Quartet - Isla
34. Wilco - Wilco (The Album)
33. Leonard Cohen - Live in London
32. Wild Beasts - Two Dancers
31. Naomi Shelton and the Gospel Queens - What Have You Done, My Brother?
30. Staff Benda Bilili - Tres Tres Fort
29. Mastodon - Crack the Skye
28. Vetiver - Tight Knit
27. Bassekou Kouyate & Ngoni Ba - I Speak Fula
26. Neko Case - Middle Cyclone
25. Alasdair Roberts - Spoils
24. Vieux Farka Toure - Fondo
23. Arctic Monkeys - Humbug
22. The XX - XX
21. Bat for Lashes - Two Suns
20. Manic Street Preachers - Journal for Plague Lovers
19. Sunn O))) - Monoliths & Diamonds
18. Fever Ray - Fever Ray
17. The Phantom Band - Checkmate Savage
16. Dirty Projectors - Bitte Orca
15. Kasabian - The West Rider Pauper Lunatic Asylum
14. Mayer Hawthorne - A Strange Arrangement
13. Grizzly Bear - Veckatimest
12. The Low Anthem - Oh My God, Charlie Darwin
11. The Cribs - Ignore the Ignorant
10. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - It's Blitz
09. Madness - The Liberty of Nolton Folgate
08. Fuck Buttons - Tarot Sport
07. Florence & the Machine - Lungs
06. Bob Dylan - Together Through Time
05. Tinariwen - Imidiwan: Companions
04. The Horrors - Primary Colours
03. Richard Hawley - Truelove's Gutter
02. Bill Calahan - Sometimes I Wish I Were An Eagle
01. Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavilion
# posted by DJ Martian 1:19 PM
Rock-A-Rolla New Issue and Rock-A-Rolla Magazine Top 30 Albums of 2009
New issue of Rock-A-Rolla magazine features Pelican on the front cover: rock-a-rolla.com - Blog Archive - Issue 23 out now!
Featuring:
Pelican – Instru-metal heroes return with their brand new album, What We All Come To Need, and – gasp! – vocals!
Krallice – Mick Barr talks black metal
Goatsnake – Greg Anderson resurrects another classic band!
Todd – Everyone’s favourite Anglo-American noiserockmongers unleash Big Ripper
Supersilent – Norwegian avant supergroup talk Hammond organs and supersilence
Top 30 Albums of 2009 – We select our favourite records of the year
Plus: Part Chimp, Subarachnoid Space, Kodiak, Beak>, Junius, Majeure, Conspiracy Records, 2010 preview, over 100 album reviews, live action: Magma, Kayo Dot, Electric Wizard, Mudhoney, Isis and much, much more!
update: Rock-A-Rolla Magazine Top 30 Albums of 2009
via ILM: The 2009 Magazine Albums Of The Year Thread For Posting Lists and Discussion.
1 Zu - Carboniferous (Ipecac)
2 Sunn o))) - Monoliths & Dimensions (Southern Lord)
3 Richard Youngs - Under Stellar Stream (Jagjaguwar)
4 Khanate - Clean Hands Go Foul (Hydra Head)
5 Celan - Halo (Exile On Mainstream)
6 Converge - Axe To Fall (Epitaph)
7 Cobalt - Gin (Profound Lore)
8 Jello Biafra & The Guantanamo School Of Medicine (Alternative Tentacles)
9 El Grupo De Omar Rodriguez Lopez - Cryptomnesia (RLP)
10 Part Chimp - Thriller (Rok Action)
11 Sonic Youth - The Eternal (Matador)
12 Secret Chiefs 3 - Le Mani Destre Recise... (Web Of Mimicry)
13 Pissed Jeans - King Of Jeans (Sub Pop)
14 Kong - Snake Magnet (Brew)
15 Slayer - World Painted Blood (American)
16 Eagle Twin - The Unkindness Of Crows (Southern Lord)
17 Gnaw - This Face (Conspiracy)
18 Baroness - Blue Record (Relapse)
19 The Flaming Lips - Embryonic (Warner)
20 Dälek - Gutter Tactics (Ipecac)
21 The Mars Volta - Octahedron (Mercury)
22 Pelican - What We All Come To Need (Southern Lord)
23 MadLove - White With Foam (Ipecac)
24 Shrinebuilder - S/T (Neurot)
25 Portal - Swarth (Profound Lore)
26 Them Crooked Vultures - S/T (Sony)
27 Bushman's Revenge - You Lost Me At Hello (Rune Grammofon)
28 Mountains - Choral (Thrill Jockey)
29 Minsk - With Echoes In The Movement Of Stone (Relapse)
30 Keelhaul - Triumphant Return To Obscurity (Hydra Head)
# posted by DJ Martian 8:57 PM
Mojo Magazine - New Issue
New issue of Mojo magazine features another disappointing front cover Foo Fighters
also featured:
THE BEST OF 2009 / THE TOP 50 ALBUMS OF THE YEAR:
As another year slips by, we reflect on the best music of 2009, featuring Animal Collective, Dizzee Rascal, Richard Hawley, Johnny Marr, Florence & The Machine and many, many more. PLUS! The stars reveal the best thing they’ve heard all year!
[apparently on sale this Friday according to the Mojo blog: Dave Grohl Unveils Roots of...Vultures - News - Mojo]
# posted by DJ Martian 12:49 PM
Uncut Magazine - Top 50 Albums of 2009
via Mitchell Stirling @ Acclaimed Music Forum
Uncut Magazine - Top 50 Albums of 2009
1. Animal Collective – Merriweather Post Pavilion
2. Super Furry Animals – Dark Days/Light Years
3. Dirty Projectors – Bitte Orca
4. Bob Dylan – Together Through Life
5. Wild Beasts – Two Dancers
6. XX – The XX
7. Wilco – Wilco (The Album)
8. Grizzly Bear – Veckatimest
9. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – It’s Blitz!
10. Phoenix – Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix
11. Bill Callaham – Sometimes I Wish We Were An Eagle
12. Fever Ray – Fever Ray
13. White Denim – Fits
14. Flaming Lips – Embryonic
15. Bassekou Kouyate And Ngoni Ba – I Speak Fula
16. Florance And The Machine – Lungs
17. Doves – Kingdom Of Rust
18. Graham Coxon – The Spinning Top
19. Sonic Youth – The Eternal
20. Horrors – Primary Colours
21. Low Anthem – Oh My God, Charlie Darwin
22. Alela Diane – To Be Still
23. Manic Street Preachers – Journal For Plague Lovers
24. Micachu And The Shapes – Jewellery
25. Sunn 0))) – Monoliths And Dimensions
26. Unthanks – Here’s The Tender Coming
27. Yo La Tengo – Popular Songs
28. Madness – The Liberty Of Norton Folgate
29. PJ Harvey & John Parish – A Woman A Man Walked By
30. Jim O’ Rourke – The Visitor
31. Dead Weather – Horehound
32. Iggy Pop – Preliminaries
33. Duke And The King – Nothing Gold Can Stay
34. Trembling Bells – Carberth
35. Tinariwen – Imidiwan: Companions
36. Fuck Buttons – Tarot Sport
37. Dinosaur Jr – Farm
38. Arctic Monkeys – Humbug
39. Cornershop – Judy Sucks On A Lemon For Breakfast
40. Felice Brothers – Yonder Is The Cock
41. Van Morrison – Astral Weeks Live At The Hollywood Bowl
42. Richard Hawley – Truelove’s Gutter
43. Bruce Springsteen – Working On A Dream
44. Reigning Sound – Love And Curses
45. Richmond Fontaine – We Used To Think The Freeway Sounded Like A River
46. Broadcast & The Focus Group - …Investigate Witch Cults Of The Radio Age
47. Alasdair Roberts – Spoils
48. Raphael Saadiq – The Way I See It
49. Jay-Z – The Blueprint 3
50. Kurt Vile – Childish Prodigy
# posted by DJ Martian 8:24 PM
Efterklang New Album Announced: Magic Chairs
Efterklang reveal new album name and release date! | The Line Of Best Fit
Title: Magic Chairs
Label: 4ad
Release date: February 22nd 2010
# posted by DJ Martian 12:01 PM
Rough Trade Shops Top 60 Albums Of 2009
London's Rough Trade Shops have announced their 2009 albums of the year: discussion via Rough Trade Top 60 Albums Of 2009 / Music Forum // Drowned In Sound
1. The XX – XX
2. The Low Anthem – Oh My God, Charlie Darwin
3. The Horrors – Primary Colours
4. Fever Ray – Fever Ray
5. The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart – The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart
6. Grizzly Bear – Veckatimest
7. The Leisure Society – The Sleeper And The Product Of The Ego Drain
8. Fuck Buttons – Tarot Sport
9. Forest Fire – Survival
10. The Very Best – Warm Heart Of Africa
11. animal collective - merriweather
post pavillion
12. yeah yeah yeahs - it's blitz!
13. atlas sound - logos
14. phoenix - wolfgang amadeus phoenix
15. local natives - gorilla manor
16. white denim - fits
17. jonsi and alex - riceboy sleeps
18. terry lynn - kingstonlogic 2.0
19. camera obscura - my maudlin career
20. mountain goats - the life of the world
to come
21. wild beasts - 2 dancers
22. portico quartet - isla
23. major lazer - guns don't kill people...
lazers do
24. memory tapes - seek magic
25. florence and the machines - lungs
26. girls - album
27. alela diane - to be still
28. andrew bird - noble beast
29. cymbals eat guitars - why there are mountains
30. taken by trees - east of eden
31. mos def - the ecstatic
32. shitty limits - beware the limits
33. dead mans bones - dead man's bones
34. fanfarlo - reservoir
35. lindstrom and christabelle - real life is
no cool
36. kid congo and the pink monkey birds - dracula boots
37. big pink - a brief history of love
38. mumford and sons - sigh no more
39. a place to bury strangers - exploding head
40. martyn - great lengths
41. young republic - balletesque
42. richard hawley - truelove's gutter
43. cate le bon - me oh my
44. jarvis - further complications
45. mummers - tale to tell
46. the smith westerns - the smith westerns
47. ganglians - monster head room
48. micachu and the shapes - jewellery
49. irrepressibles - from the circus.....
to the sea
50. telepathe - dance mother
51. decemberists - the hazards of love
52. dirty projectors - bitte orca
53. yo la tengo - popular songs
54. vivian girls - everything goes wrong
55. patrick watson - wooden arms
56. she keeps bees - nests
57. soulsavers - broken
58. acorn - glory hope mountain
59. japandroids - post nothing
60. bill callahan - sometimes I wish we
Rough Trade Shops website.
# posted by DJ Martian 11:58 AM
Decibel Magazine - Top 40 Albums of 2009
via Decibel Forum: Top 40 Discussion *spoiler alert*
1. Baroness-The Blue Record
2. Converge-Axe To Fall
3. Coalesce- Ox
4. Napalm Death-Time Waits No Slave
5. Cobalt-Gin
6. Kylesa-Static Tensions
7. Slayer-World Painted Blood
8. Tombs-Winter Hours
9. Marduk-Wormwood
10. Isis-Wavering Radiant
11. Immortal-All Shall Fall
12. Agoraphobic Nosebleed-Agorapocalypse
13. Obscura-Cosmogenesis
14. Magrudergrind-S/T
15. Nile-Those Whom The Gods Detest
16. YOB- The Great Cessation
17. Mastodon-Crack The Skye
18. Paradise Lost-Fath Divides Us,Death Unites Us
19. The Atlas Moth-A Glorified Piece Of Blue Sky
20. Asphyx-Death...The Brutal Way
21. Altar Of Plauges-White Tomb
22. Mournful Congregation-The June Frost
23. Funeral Mist-Maranatha
24. The Gates Of Slumber-Hymns Of Blood And Thunder
25. Burnt By The Sun-Heart Of Darkness
26. City Of Ships-Look What God Did To Us
27. Goatwhore-Carving Out The Eyes Of God
28. Gaza-He Is Never Coming Back
29. Katatonia-Night Is The New Day
30. Keelhaul-Keelhaul's Triumphannt Return To Obscurity
31. The Red Chord-Fed Through The Teeth Machine
32. Brutal Truth-Evolution Through Revolution
33. Krallice-Dimensional Bleedthrough
34. Culted-Below The Thunders Of The Upper Deep
35. Goes Cube-Another Day Has Passed
36. Suffocation-Blood Oath
37. Javelina-Beasts Among Sheep
38. Municipal Waste-Massive Aggressor
39. Millions-Gather Scatter
40. Funebrarum-The Sleep Of Morbid Dreams
Top Five That Didn't Make The Cut:
41. Alice In Chains-Black Gives Way To Blue
42. Portal-Swarth
43. Skeletonwitch-Breathing The Fire
44. Pelican- What We All Come To Need
45. Irritate-Ten Stabs Of Demented Violence
Decibel Magazine is a monthly US based extreme metal magazine.
# posted by DJ Martian 12:15 AM
The GlobalProgressive Rock Top 100 DISCS OF 2009 Internet Poll
connected with the weekly The Gagliarchives radio show: Mister Poll: The GlobalProgressive Rock Top 100 DISCS OF 2009 Internet Poll:- (A-K) and Mister Poll: The GlobalProgressive Rock Top 100 of 2009 - (L-Z) voting closes November 26th
the results will be broadcast over 3 Gagliarchives radio shows: November 28th, December 5th and 12th
# posted by DJ Martian 11:21 PM
New Clipd Beaks Album: To Realize - January 2010
New Clipd Beaks Album Realized and Readied for Release | XLR8R titled: To Realize - due - January 26th 2010
# posted by DJ Martian 11:08 PM
November 2009 Releases
2 listings to check: November Releases : DOA and A Few Forthcoming Releases: Nov 2009 « Music Musings and Miscellany
# posted by DJ Martian 11:05 PM
Four Tet - Announce 2010 album- There Is Love In You
FACT magazine: - Four Tet unveils new album; remixed by Roska and Joy Orbison
Four Tet will release a new album via Domino on January 25, 2010, entitled There Is Love In You.
# posted by DJ Martian 11:03 PM
Interview: Darkstar
FACT magazine: - Interview: Darkstar
Marcello on Darkstar: The Blue In The Air: DARKSTAR: Aidy's Girl's A Computer
# posted by DJ Martian 10:58 PM
London Jazz Festival
London Jazz Festival commenced on Friday.
BBC website: BBC - Radio 3 - London Jazz Festival 2009
Tomorrow on Radio 3: ECM recording artist Tomasz Stanko: BBC - BBC Radio 3 Programmes - Jazz on 3, Tomasz Stanko at the London Jazz Festival
Jez Nelson presents Polish trumpeter Tomasz Stanko recorded in concert at the 2009 London Jazz Festival. Known for his explorative forays into everything from folk to free jazz, here Stanko presents his new quintet. Expect a subtly different sound world, with bold drum rhythms and electric bass alongside Stanko's haunting and mysterious trumpet tones.
MIC Norway: Strong Norwegian presence at the London Jazz Festival
Following last year’s massive ‘Scene Norway’ focus at the London Jazz Festival, this year’s edition also boasts a strong contingent of Norwegian performers including names such as Tord Gustavsen, Frøy Aagre and Karin Krog.
also note UK Jazzwise magazine is now on Twitter: Jazzwise (Jazzwise) on Twitter
# posted by DJ Martian 10:54 PM
Liars - Sisterworld
2010 Liars album on Mute: CMJ News Story: Liars Bring You 'Sisterworld'
# posted by DJ Martian 10:44 PM
BARONESS: 'A Horse Called Golgotha' Video
video: BLABBERMOUTH.NET - BARONESS: 'A Horse Called Golgotha' Video Released
# posted by DJ Martian 10:41 PM
New Tristeza Album
Tristeza Album in Stores Next Month - Aversion.com titled: Fate Unfolds
# posted by DJ Martian 10:39 PM
Delphic Announce 2010 Debut - Acolyte
Delphic Announce 2010 Debut - Strangeglue - Acolyte is due on January 11th of 2010 - produced by Ewan Pearson
# posted by DJ Martian 10:31 PM
New Apse Video - "3.1"
video: New Apse Video - "3.1" (Stereogum Premiere) - Video - Stereogum
# posted by DJ Martian 10:27 PM
2009 Music: Recent Recaps
Some recent recap summary articles:
BBC Music: BBC - BBC Music Blog: Editor's Pick of New Releases, October 2009
Drowned in Sound: A Month In Records: October 2009 / In Depth // Drowned In Sound
Mojo albums reviewed in the latest issue: MOJO #193 December 2009 - Rate Your Music
The Quietus - Sonic Router The Quietus | Features | Sonic Router | Sonic Router 007 - A Dubstep Column For November
The Silent Ballet: The Silent Ballet > The Silent Ballet > Release of the Month: October 2009
year review: Pitchfork: Grime / Dubstep: Grime / Dubstep - The Year in Dubstep, Grime, and Funky 2009
# posted by DJ Martian 10:25 PM
Uncut Music Award 2009 Tinariwen
Uncut.co.uk - News: TINARIWEN WIN THE UNCUT MUSIC AWARD 2009!
currently ranked 155 on rateyourmusic.com for 2009 albums: Imidiwan: Companions by Tinariwen : Reviews and Ratings - Rate Your Music
# posted by DJ Martian 10:12 PM
Nosaj Thing - Interview
Nosaj Thing interview: RA: Breaking through: Nosaj Thing - Interview
A new generation of producers as indebted to Dre as they are to Warp are emerging in California, led by Flying Lotus and Samiyam. Meet one of the best: Nosaj Thing.
# posted by DJ Martian 10:07 PM
NYMag's 40 Songs That Define The Brooklyn Sound
list: NYMag's 40 Songs That Define The Brooklyn Sound - List - Stereogum
# posted by DJ Martian 10:04 PM
Observer Music Monthly
So earlier this week it was announced: Three of The Observer’s rotating monthly magazine supplements are also to be dropped: Observer Sport, Woman and Music Monthly - GMG commitment to Observer questioned as sections cut - Press Gazette
Marcello Carlin provides analysis on the closing of Observer Music Monthly and the poor state of British music monthlies: The Blue In The Air: OBSERVATIONS ON MUSIC MONTHLIES
and wants something different and more ambitious:
However I refuse to believe that there isn't still a market for a literate and entertaining regular print music magazine. One that will attract and startle. One that will not convey the past to the garbage heap but will not live in the past either. One that treats its readers as intelligent, astute, independently-minded grown-ups rather than one-year-old babies from Burma (copyright: Danny Baker) who need everything spelled out to them as though Google or brains didn't exist. One that's colourful but not superficial.
# posted by DJ Martian 9:39 PM
ORPHANED LAND: New Album Release Date January 25th 2010
BLABBERMOUTH.NET - ORPHANED LAND: New Album Release Date Announced
Israel's progressive folk metal masters ORPHANED LAND will release their highly anticipated fourth studio opus, "The Never Ending Way Of ORwarriOR", in Europe on January 25, 2010 via Century Media Records. Mixed by Steven Wilson (PORCUPINE TREE, OPETH), who is also responsible for several keyboard parts on the new CD,
# posted by DJ Martian 9:34 PM
School Of Seven Bells - Announce New Album: Disconnect From Desire
School Of Seven Bells name new album | News | NME.COM titled: Disconnect From Desire
# posted by DJ Martian 9:32 PM
FACT mix 100: Lindstrøm
Free Lindstrøm mix: FACT magazine: - FACT mix 100: Lindstrøm
also 2010 album reviewed: Uncut.co.uk | Wild Mercury Sound - Post details: Lindstrøm & Christabelle: "Real Life Is No Cool"
# posted by DJ Martian 9:27 PM
DANISH METAL AWARDS: Nominees Announced
BLABBERMOUTH.NET - DANISH METAL AWARDS: Nominees Announced winners will be announced on January 16th, 2010 at Amager Bio, Copenhagen, Denmark.
Danish Metal Awards nominees:
Best Metal Album
* THE BURNING: Rewakening
* THE PSYKE PROJEKT: Dead Storm
* ARTILLERY: When Death Comes
* ANUBIS GATE: The Detachted
* HATESPHERE: To the Nines
Best Metal Debut
* KELLERMENSCH: Kellermensch
* THE CLEANSING: Poisoned Legacy
* CROCELL: The God We Drowned
* SUPERCHARGER: Handgrenade Blues
* NIGHTLIGHT: Funeral Love
Best International Metal Album
* GOJIRA: The Way of All Flesh
* MASTODON: Crack the Skye
* THE HAUNTED: Versus
* HEAVEN & HELL: The Devil You Know
* SATYRICON: The Age of Nero
Best Metal Production
* Fredrik Nordström and Henrik Udd for THE PSYKE PROJEKT: Dead Storm
* Jacob Hansen for ANUBIS GATE: The Detachted
* Tue Madsen for HATESPHERE: To the Nines
* EXMORTEM: Funeral Phantoms
* Kristian Kohle Bonifer for THE BURNING: Rewakening
Best Metal Cover
* THE BURNING: Rewakening
* KONKHRA: Nothing Is Sacred
* THE PSYKE PROJEKT: Dead Storm
* ANUBIS GATE: The Detachted
* CROCELL: The God We Drowned
Best Metal Video
* RAUNCHY: "Warriors"
* HATESPHERE: "To the Nines"
* VOLBEAT: "We"
* THE BURNING: "Eight Legged Omen"
* THE PSYKE PROJECT: "Winter"
Best Metal Talent
* SCARRED BY BEAUTY: We Swim
* DØDNING: Dødning
* RISING: Rising
* SEPULCHRUM: A Sepulchral Theme
* VIRA: Re-Design
# posted by DJ Martian 9:21 PM
KILLING JOKE - New Album Planned for April 2010
Killing Joke news update: BLABBERMOUTH.NET - Original KILLING JOKE Lineup Signs With SPINEFARM, Begins Work On New Album
With a reputation forged in fire, brimstone and magic, KILLING JOKE have long been one of rock's most iconic and influential outfits. Now, 30 years since first bonding in blood, the original lineup of Jaz Coleman (vocals), Geordie (guitar), Youth (bass) and Paul Ferguson (drums) is set to start work on its 13th studio album — the first fruits of a new worldwide deal with Spinefarm Records. Due in April 2010, this latest set of recordings (title to be confirmed) will see the aforementioned musicians sharing studio space for the first time in 27 years, having already road-tested their relationship
# posted by DJ Martian 9:18 PM
Zero Tolerance Magazine - New Issue
New issue of Zero Tolerance Magazine features Nile on the front cover. On sale November 18th.
More info: Zero Tolerance Magazine
# posted by DJ Martian 9:14 PM
Katatonia: Day And Then The Shade video
New Katatonia video: Katatonia: Day And Then The Shade video Video by KATATONIA - MySpace Video
# posted by DJ Martian 1:57 PM
The Wire: New Issue #310 December 2009
New issue of The Wire: The Wire: #310 | Sensational | December 2009
On The Cover: Sensational - The New York 'freak styler' MC and former Jungle Brother documents life on the edge through a surrealist fog of text. Plus: The now sound of Sheffield, King Crimson Primer, Carlos Giffoni's Invisible Jukebox, Ben Frost, Lubomyr Melnyk, Oneohtrix Point Never, Nico Vascellari, Dãm-Funk and more
# posted by DJ Martian 1:53 PM
Annie Interview
interview: Flavorwire - Blog Archive - Exclusive Q&A: Annie
# posted by DJ Martian 8:11 PM
George Lamb to be replaced by Lauren Laverne on 6 Music
The good news George Lamb finally loses his week time morning slot on bbc 6 Music, the bad news he moves to weekend breakfast.
George Lamb to leave 6Music daytime slot | Media | guardian.co.uk changes: which take effect from Monday 30 November
Lauren Laverne to replace controversial DJ after he moves to weekend show on 6Music
# posted by DJ Martian 1:59 PM
Paste Magazine - The 50 Best Albums of the Decade (2000-2009)
Paste Magazine publish their end of decade list: The 50 Best Albums of the Decade (2000-2009) :: Blogs :: List of the Day :: Paste
I have never rated Paste magazine, so it's no surprise that i disagree with most of their selections.
# posted by DJ Martian 1:53 PM
Terrorizer New Issue #190 November 2009
New issue of Terrorizer magazine features Hypocrisy on the front cover: Terrorizer #190 November 2009 | Terrorizer.com on sale later this week.
Feature Highlights:
HYPOCRISY RAMMSTEIN KATATONIA ARKONA NILE GORGOROTH THE RED CHORD SHRINEBUILDER BELPHEGOR INTRONAUT SANCTIFICATION PELICAN SAVIOURS SCAR SYMMETRY
# posted by DJ Martian 1:48 PM
Katatonia - Night Is The New Day
excerpts from the superb new Katatonia album, Night is the New Day currently streaming on the Terrorizer website: Katatonia - Night Is The New Day | Terrorizer.com
Night is the New Day is Katatonia’s eighth studio album. It was recorded throughout July 2009 & was co-produced, engineered and mixed by David Castillo.
An extention of the heaviness, depth and atmosphere featured on their previous outing, ‘Night Is the New Day’ is also a more eclectic effort - moving between prog grandeur, ambient melancholy, folk delicacy and the classic melodic anthems that are the staple of Katatonia’s uncompromising sound, completed by the haunting tones of Jonas Renkse’s vocal journeys of urban & emotional decay
amazing production, going in a more modern progressive direction ala Porcupine Tree, Riverside, Anathema, Opeth and evoking the melancholic atmospheric rich intensity of Novembre on their Blue album
interview: Katatonia | Interview | Lords Of Metal metal E-zine - Issue 97: November 2009
album review: Katatonia - Night Is The New Day | Review | Lords Of Metal metal E-zine - issue 97
# posted by DJ Martian 1:43 PM
Largehearted Boy: Best of the Decade (2000-2009) Online Music Lists
Largehearted Boy is collecting best music of the 00s lists @ Largehearted Boy: Best of the Decade (2000-2009) Online Music Lists
daily updates @ largehearted boy: updates 2009 archives
# posted by DJ Martian 11:48 PM
DJ Mag: Top 100 DJs
microsite for DJ Mag: Top 100 DJs poll, announced this week.
Full info in the latest issue of DJ Mag
summary via DJ Mag Top 100 results leaked again?
1. Armin van Buuren (non-mover)
2. Tiesto (non-mover)
3. David Guetta (up 2)
4. Above & Beyond (non-mover)
5. Paul van Dyk (down 2)
6. Deadmau5 (up 5)
7. Ferry Corsten (down 1)
8. Markus Schulz (non-mover)
9. Gareth Emery (up 14)
10. Sander van Doorn (up 3)
11. ATB (up 14)
12. Infected Mushroom (down 2)
13. Sasha (down 6)
14. Axwell (up 6)
15. Andy Moor (up 3)
16. Bobina (up 12)
17. John Digweed (down 8)
18. Carl Cox (down 6)
19. Cosmic Gate (up 43)
20. Steve Angello (up 43)
21. Roger Shah (up 37)
22. Aly & Fila (up 9)
23. Paul Oakenfold (down 9)
24. John O’Callaghan (up 36)
25. Sebastian Ingrosso (new entry)
26. Benny Benassi (up 13)
27. Laidback Luke (up 19)
28. Richie Hawtin (down 13)
29. Fedde Le Grand (non-mover)
30. DJ Feel (up 25)
31. Lange (up 6)
32. Hernan Cattaneo (down 16)
33. Daft Punk (up 5)
34. Eric Prydz (down 13)
35. Bob Sinclar (up 5)
36. Joachim Garraud (down 9)
37. Kyau & Albert (down 15)
38. James Zabiela (down 21)
39. Umek (down 6)
40. Christopher Lawrence (re-entry)
41. Eddie Halliwell (down 22)
42. Simon Patterson (up 22)
43. Offer Nissim (up 8)
44. Judge Jules (down 12)
45. Sean Tyas (up 9)
46. Dubfire (down 16)
47. Martin Solveig (up 5)
48. Sven Vath (down 24)
49. Richard Durand (up 17)
50. Marco V (down 6)
51. Kaskade (new entry)
52. Tydi (new entry)
53. Erick Morillo (up 17)
54. Matt Darey (down 20)
55. Astrix (down 12)
56. Menno de Jong (down 8)
57. The Thillseekers (down 12)
58. Nick Warren (up 26)
59. Dirty South (up 15)
60. Roger Sanchez (down 3)
61. Mark Knight (down 19)
62. Wally Lopez (up 13)
63. Leon Bolier (down 32)
64. Blank & Jones (down 3)
65. Justice (up 8)
66. Laurent Wolf (up 1)
67. Astral Projection (up 27)
68. Boys Noize (new entry)
69. Ronski Speed (up 28)
70. Sander Kleinenberg (down 11)
71. Ricardo Villalobos (down 35)
72. Chuckie (new entry)
73. Sharam (new entry)
74. Marcel Woods (up 9)
75. Lisa Lashes (up 2)
76. Moonbeam (new entry)
77. Rank 1 (re-entry)
78. Sebastien Leger (up 11)
79. Marcus Schossow (new entry)
80. Steve Lawler (up 11)
81. Skazi (re-entry)
82. Super8 & Tab (new entry)
83. Pete Tong (down 5)
84. Tocadisco (up 14)
85. Sied van Riel (new entry)
86. Tiga (re-entry)
87. Daniel Kandi (new entry)
88. Mike Koglin (down 1)
89. Luciano (re-entry)
90. Yahel (down 34)
91. Myon & Shane 54 (new entry)
92. John B (new entry)
93. Simon Posford (new entry)
94. Fatboy Slim (down 2)
95. Robbie Rivera (re-entry)
96. Antoine Clamaran (new entry)
97. Nic Fanciulli (down 1)
98. Gui Boratto (new entry)
99. Alex M.O.R.P.H. (new entry)
100. Andy C (down 50)
101. Greg Downey
102. Talla 2XLC
103. Armand Van Helden
104. Deep Dish
105. Dash Berlin
106. The Chemical Brothers
107. Danny Tenaglia
108. Sesto Sento
109. Peter Rauhofer
110. Dj Vibe
111. Danny Howells
112. John Dahlbäck
113. Showtek
114. David Vendetta
115. Dj Dan
116. Laurent Garnier
117. Magda
118. Crookers
119. Loco Dice
120. BT
121. Chris Lake
122. Anderson Noise
123. Pendulum
124. Chris Liebing
125. Gabriel & Dresden
126. Nitrous Oxide
127. Yoji
128. Marco Carola
129. Chicane
130. Adam Beyer
131. Mauro Picotto
132. Mstrkrft
133. Joris Voorn
134. Jody Wisternoff
135. Bad Boy Bill
136. Stoneface & Terminal
137. Don Diablo
138. Valentino Kanzyani
139. Darude
140. James Holden
141. Tritonal
142. Spartaque
143. Heatbeat
144. Victor Calderone
145. The Bloody Beetroots
146. 2Manydjs
147. Manuel Le Saux
148. Hybrid
149. Lisa Pin-Up
150. Mat Zo
# posted by DJ Martian 11:43 PM
textura - New Issue - November 2009
New issue of textura now online.
including textura -TEN FAVOURITE LABELS 2009
DRAGON'S EYE RECORDINGS • DRIFTING FALLING • ECHOSPACE [DETROIT] • ELEVATOR BATH • HOME NORMAL • HUMMING CONCH • KITCHEN. • LOW POINT • SMTG LTD. • SUBJECT DETROIT
# posted by DJ Martian 11:34 PM
Search
Search: Bing - blekko - BuzzSumo - Carrot2 Clustering Engine - DuckDuckGo - eTools.ch - Exalead - FriendFeed Search - Google Advanced Search - Google News UK - IceRocket - Ixquick - Leap.it - Qwant - SearchO - Smashfuse - Social Mention - Social Searcher - Topsy - Tumblr - Twingly Blog Search - Twitter Search - Yandex - Yahoo UK News - Zuula More: Internet Links
Get Connected: e-mail
Please link to, bookmark/add to favourites and inform others if you find DJ Martian's Page useful.
Subscribe to Feeds:
Subscribe in a reader
Electronic & Dance Music: drum n bass/ jungle, electro, breakbeat/ nu skool breaks, industrial/ electro-industrial/ ebm, synth pop/ electroclash, techno/tech house/deep house/progressive house, psychedelic trance, IDM/ experimental electronics/ ambient/ glitch sounds/ folktronica/ downbeat, jazztronica/ electro-jazz, leftfield/ instrumental/ electronified hip-hop/trip-hop.
Age: I entered this world in 1970. A British Blogger.
DJ Martian's Blog Archives
My delicious music links: RSS
Blog: DJ Martian's Page: RSS: RSS Feed powered by FeedBurner
Rock Music: art-rock/ avant-prog/ avant rock, electro-rock/ epic alt-rock, experimental rock, jazz-rock, kraut rock/ math rock/ post-hardcore/ post-rock/ space-rock, darkwave/ gothic/ ethereal, dark metal, hardcore/ metalcore/ noisecore, post punk and shoegazer/dream pop sounds.
Other Orbits: Kozmigroov, avant / free jazz, dub, modern composition, improvised music and many other hybrids and musical mutations.
This music blog was started in September 2000 you can read previous months entries in the monthly archives.
Year 2009: January February March April May June July August September October November December
Year 2008: January February March April May June July August September October November December
Year 2007: January February March April May June July August September October November December
Year 2006: January February March April May June July August September October November December
Year 2005: January February March April May June July August September October November December
Year 2004: January February March April May June July August September October November December
Year 2003: January February March April May June July August September October November December
Year 2002: January February March April May June July August September October November December
Year 2001: January February March April May June July August September October November December
Year 2000: September October November December
Subscribe to Feeds:
Subscribe in a reader
Electronic & Dance Music: drum n bass/ jungle, electro, breakbeat/ nu skool breaks, industrial/ electro-industrial/ ebm, synth pop/ electroclash, techno/tech house/deep house/progressive house, psychedelic trance, IDM/ experimental electronics/ ambient/ glitch sounds/ folktronica/ downbeat, jazztronica/ electro-jazz, leftfield/ instrumental/ electronified hip-hop/trip-hop.
Age: I entered this world in 1970. A British Blogger.
DJ Martian's Blog Archives
LINKS - DIVERSE MUSIC RESOURCES PORTAL
Links Menu: Internet Links Daily Music Links Album Release Date Info Music Blogs Music Genre Links Radio Links UK Music Stores
MUSIC OF THE 00S LINKS:
00s Decade:
2005 Music:
2005 Albums - DJ Martian
RYM 2005 New
RYM Top 1000 Albums 2005
a2005
b2005
m2005
rateyourmusic.com users 2005 Lists
2006 Albums:
2006 Albums - DJ Martian
2006 Summer Albums
2006 Autumn Albums
2006 Music:
a2006
b2006
m2006
r2006
2008 Best Music Links
New 2008 Lists:
updates: b2008
2008music_links Bookmarks
Largehearted Boy: 2008 Year-End Online Music Lists
Largehearted Boy: Updates 2008 Archives
Fimoculous.com: 2008 Lists - Music
More Lists:
Acclaimed Music Forum
Albums of the Year (2008)
2008's Top 10 Jazz Recordings
Collated Rankings:
Metacritic: Best Albums of 2008
2008 Most Popular Music Albums [Prog Archives]
Top 1000 Albums of 2008 - Rate Your Music
Top 1000 EPs of 2008 - Rate Your Music
Esoteric 1000 Albums of 2008 - Rate Your Music [Highly rated by a small number of users]
Meta Ranking Updates:
BEST ALBUMS OF 2008: MEGA-CRITIC : Best Reviewed Albums Of 2008
Others:
Basement Galaxy The Best Albums of 2008.
Dusted Features [ End of the Year: 2008 ]
fast 'n' bulbous
Fester's Lucky 13: The Best Albums of 2008
Tom Hull - Music Year 2008
Top 10s for 2008: It's a Trap!
Best of 2008: livejournal
PopMatters Picks: The Best Music of 2008
2009 Albums:
2009 Albums - DJ Martian -
2009 Music Lists
2010 Albums:
2010 Albums - DJ Martian -
2010 Music Lists
MUSIC SHOPPING
Online Music Stores: Links: More UK Links: del.icio.us/djmartian/ecommerce
UK Online Music Stores: with e-commerce ordering: Specialists
More links @ specialist
ALBUM RELEASE DATE INFORMATION
New & Forthcoming Music - Listings [More Links: bookmarks tagged: forthcoming
UK Music Distributors:
Cargo
Kudos
Shellshock
Southern
New Releases/ This Week [UK Music Stores]
Boomkat
Juno Records
The Norman Records Weekly Update
Piccadilly Records
Rough Trade
2014 ALBUM RELEASES: 2014 FORTHCOMING ALBUMS
KEY MUSIC LINKS:
New:
delicious/forcedexposure
My Music Links:
delicious/djmartian/music
start_music
Links
Record Labels: Updated: delicious/djmartian/labels
Music Discussion:
Diverse/Eclectic:
ILM
Rate Your Music - General
UK Based General/Rock:
drownedinsound.com
MOJO Message Boards
Rock Lists:
Acclaimed Music Forums
Ambient/ Berlin School of EM/ Space Music:
Hypnos Forum
Avant:
Bagatellen
Dubstep:
Dubstep Forum
Electronic:
Dissensus
We Are The Music Makers Forums
Jazz:
All About Jazz Bulletin Board
Jungle/ Drum N Bass:
DOA: Dogs on Acid
Metal:
.: Metal Storm - Forum
Ultimate Metal Forum
Progressive Rock:
Progressive Ears *
Progarchives.com Progressive Rock Forum
Shoegaze:
shoegaze forum
BBC Music: BBC Music
BBC Music - Listen
BBC Introducing
BBC Radio
Radio 1
Radio 2
Radio 3
1Xtra
6 Music
Radio:
UK:
Radioplayer | UK radio in one place.
Amazing Radio
Chart « Amazing Radio
Playlist « Amazing Radio
Schedule « Amazing Radio
DeadAir128
dirtyradio | music worth hearing
Fluid Radio - Experimental Frequencies
Jazz FM
NTS RADIO
Rinse FM
Radio Magnetic
Resonance104.4fm
TotalRock Radio
XFM London
Ireland:
RTÉ 2fm
TX FM Radio Player
Italy:
Listen « PIG Radio
USA:
Cathedral 13
Links:
Radionomy
SHOUTcast Radio
Ambient
Ambient Visions
Star's End
Canada Based Music Websites
Cokemachineglow .
London Centric:
Delta 9
hyponik
Prog rock and avant-garde gigs in London
Promoters:
Eat Your Own Ears
ICA
London Musicians Collective
Lumin
no.signal
UK Based Music Websites:
The Afterword -
Barcode -
Bearded Magazine -
Clash Music -
CMU Daily -
Music | Dazed -
DIY -
Drowned in Sound -
Dummy -
Echoes And Dust -
FACT magazine: -
GIGWISE -
The Guardian - Music -
Guardian blog - music -
The Independent | Music -
Kerrang! -
themilkfactory -
Louder Than War -
MOJO -
MusicOMH -
Music Tank -
Music Week -
No Ripcord -
Record of the Day -
rock-a-rolla.com -
SoundsXP -
SUBBA CULTCHA -
TLOBF.COM -
Uncut -
Xfm
US Based Music Websites
The A.V. Club - Music *
About.com - Alternative Music *
babysue *
Billboard *
brooklynvegan *
cmj.com | new music first *
DecoyMusic.com *
Delusions of Adequacy *
Drawer B *
Dusted *
dusted in exile *
Evilsponge *
Glide Magazine *
Ink19 *
Magnet Magazine *
Pitchfork *
Best New Music | Pitchfork *
PopMatters *
Prefix *
Punknews.org *
ReGen Magazine *
Scene Point Blank *
Silent Uproar *
Spin *
Sputnikmusic *
Stereogum *
Tiny Mix Tapes *
Under the Radar *
URB Magazine
Music Reference:
All Music
Discogs
Fast 'n' Bulbous
JahSonic.com
Metacritic
Perfect Sound Forever
RockCritics.com
Rockdetector
Rocklist.Net
RYM
Satan Stole My Teddy Bear
Scaruffi
Directories:
Blog directory links
Links: delicious
delicious/ djmartian
Netvouz
More Best of Lists: 2000 Lists 2001 Lists 2002 Lists 2003 Lists 2004 Lists 2005 Lists 2006 Lists 2007 Lists 2008 Lists 2009 Lists
My Lists on rateyourmusic.com: 2000 Albums 2001 Albums 2002 Albums 2003 Albums 2004 Albums 2005 Albums 2006 Albums 2007 Albums 2008 Albums 2009 Albums
Top Rated Albums on rateyourmusic.com 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009
Decade: Fast 'n' Bulbous - The Best New Artists of the 00s Metacritic Scaruffi - The 2000s Top 1000 Albums -- 2000s on Rate Your Music Links: delicious/djmartian/m00s Charts: Albums by Year - Rate Your Music Fast 'n' Bulbous
Portal: DJ Martian: Music of the 00s Portal 00s Music Links
2006 Music: 2006 Albums - DJ Martian RYM 2006 New RYM Top 1000 Albums 2006 a2006 b2006 m2006 r2006 rateyourmusic.com users 2006 Lists
2007 Music: 2007 Albums - DJ Martian RYM 2007 New RYM Top 1000 Albums 2007 a2007 b2007 m2007 r2007 rateyourmusic.com users 2007 Lists
2008 Music: 2008 Albums - DJ Martian RYM 2008 New RYM Top 1000 Albums 2008 a2008 b2008 m2008 r2008 rateyourmusic.com users 2008 Lists
2009 Music: 2009 Albums - DJ Martian RYM 2009 New RYM Top 1000 Albums 2009 a2009 b2009 m2009 r2009 rateyourmusic.com users 2009 Lists
2007 Albums: 2007 Albums - DJ Martian 2007 Summer Albums 2007 Autumn Albums
2007 Music RYM Top Albums 2007 RYM 2007 New rateyourmusic.com users 2007 Lists 2007 Album Reviews: a2007 Music 2007: b2007 m2007 Release Info 2007: r2007
2008 Albums: 2008 Albums - DJ Martian 2008 Additions 2008 Spring Albums 2008 Summer Albums
2008 Music RYM Top Albums 2008 RYM 2008 New rateyourmusic.com users 2008 Lists 2008 Album Reviews: a2008 Music 2008: b2008 m2008 Release Info 2008: r2008
2009 Music RYM Top Albums 2009 - RYM 2009 New - rateyourmusic.com users 2009 Lists
2009 Album Reviews: a2009 Music 2009: b2009 m2009 Release Info 2009: r2009
2010 Music RYM Top Albums 2010 - RYM 2010 New
2010 Album Reviews: a2010 Music 2010: b2010 m2010 Release Info 2010: r2010
Music Shopping:
CD Price Comparison: Dealtime.co.uk Kelkoo 123PriceCheck.com Pricerunner.com
Action Records Banquet Records BLEEP bmsoho Boomkat Juno Records Key Mail Order Norman Records Phonica Piccadilly Records recordstore.co.uk ReR resident Resurrection Music Rhythm Online Rise Music The Rock Box Rough Trade Second Layer Records Spillers Records, Cardiff Spin Supernal TouchShop volcanic tongue
UK Online Music Stores: with e-commerce ordering: Generalists More links @ cdstores
Amazon.co.uk ASDA Entertainment base.com eil.com HMV.co.uk Play.com Tesco Townsend Records Wow HD
AOTY - Upcoming Album Releases Upcoming Releases | Consequence of Sound The 405 - Album Release Schedule Upcoming Album Releases - Metacritic This is Corrosion Upcoming Jazz Release Center
Metal: Metal Storm - Upcoming Releases
UK Online Music Stores: Coming Soon/ Pre-Orders Amazon.co.uk Boomkat Norman Records: Pre-ordering
US Online Music Stores: Coming Soon/ Pre-Orders Darla Forced Exposure Insound Siren Disc Future Releases
New Releases/ This Week [US Music Stores] Aquarius Records Darla - New This Week Dusty Groove EAR/ Rational Music Forced Exposure Insound Midheaven - New Releases Other Music Other Music - New Release Updates Stinkweeds
using rateyourmusic.com: 2014 Album Releases [Updated Regularly] This information is updated on a continual basis.
Music Discussion: ILM Links: Tag: Music Discussion
Drum n Bass DOA: Dogs on Acid Drum&BassArena Kmag
Electro / House / Techno DJ Mag hyponik Mixmag RA Resident Advisor XLR8R
Electronic Igloo textura
Experimental: a closer listen | A home for instrumental and experimental music. Avant Music News Brainwashed Cyclic Defrost Freq Headphone Commute Heathen Harvest 2.1 | Illuminating the Post-Industrial Underground Paris Transatlantic Sound and Music | We are sound The Squid's Ear Terrascope Online The Wire
Gothic: net goth org UK
Industrial / Synth Pop: industrial.org musicfolio.com Release Music Magazine Side-Line
Jazz: All About Jazz: News All About Jazz Dalston Sound | A music blog eJazzNews.com Free Jazz The Jazz Mann JJA News » Insights and updates from the Jazz Journalists Association Jazzwise Magazine LondonJazz Polish-Jazz BBC Radio 3 - Jazz on 3 Jazz Music Archives Crazy Jazz
Metal: Apeshit Avantgarde-Metal.com Blabbermouth BW & BK Decibel Magazine INVISIBLE ORANGES - THE METAL BLOG: MetalBite Metal Hammer The Metal Observer Metal Storm MetalSucks thePRP.com Terrorizer UltimateMetal.com
Music Reviews - Metal Chronicles of Chaos Metal Invader Metal Reviews Metal Storm - Reviews
Ireland The Last Mixed Tape Nialler9 State Magazine
Other European Based Music Websites: Chain D.L.K. Cool Music Central KindaMuzik Musique Machine
Scandinavian Music: It's a trap! Music Norway EN Nö MUSIC
NME.COM NME.COM NME Blogs NME New Music NME.COM - Magazine
ILXOR: IlXor.com ilXor Group Page - Last.fm ILM Freaky Trigger
Linked/ Related: Google Search: link ODP More Links: UrlTrends :: Trend Report
URL:DJ Martian's Page * Blogger
2005 Music:
2005 Albums - DJ Martian
RYM 2005 New
RYM Top 1000 Albums 2005
a2005
b2005
m2005
rateyourmusic.com users 2005 Lists
2006 Albums:
2006 Albums - DJ Martian
2006 Summer Albums
2006 Autumn Albums
2006 Music:
a2006
b2006
m2006
r2006
2008 Best Music Links
New 2008 Lists:
updates: b2008
2008music_links Bookmarks
Largehearted Boy: 2008 Year-End Online Music Lists
Largehearted Boy: Updates 2008 Archives
Fimoculous.com: 2008 Lists - Music
More Lists:
Acclaimed Music Forum
Albums of the Year (2008)
2008's Top 10 Jazz Recordings
Collated Rankings:
Metacritic: Best Albums of 2008
2008 Most Popular Music Albums [Prog Archives]
Top 1000 Albums of 2008 - Rate Your Music
Top 1000 EPs of 2008 - Rate Your Music
Esoteric 1000 Albums of 2008 - Rate Your Music [Highly rated by a small number of users]
Meta Ranking Updates:
BEST ALBUMS OF 2008: MEGA-CRITIC : Best Reviewed Albums Of 2008
Others:
Basement Galaxy The Best Albums of 2008.
Dusted Features [ End of the Year: 2008 ]
fast 'n' bulbous
Fester's Lucky 13: The Best Albums of 2008
Tom Hull - Music Year 2008
Top 10s for 2008: It's a Trap!
Best of 2008: livejournal
PopMatters Picks: The Best Music of 2008
2009 Albums:
2009 Albums - DJ Martian -
2009 Music Lists
2010 Albums:
2010 Albums - DJ Martian -
2010 Music Lists
MUSIC SHOPPING
Online Music Stores: Links: More UK Links: del.icio.us/djmartian/ecommerce
UK Online Music Stores: with e-commerce ordering: Specialists
More links @ specialist
ALBUM RELEASE DATE INFORMATION
New & Forthcoming Music - Listings [More Links: bookmarks tagged: forthcoming
UK Music Distributors:
Cargo
Kudos
Shellshock
Southern
New Releases/ This Week [UK Music Stores]
Boomkat
Juno Records
The Norman Records Weekly Update
Piccadilly Records
Rough Trade
2014 ALBUM RELEASES: 2014 FORTHCOMING ALBUMS
KEY MUSIC LINKS:
New:
delicious/forcedexposure
My Music Links:
delicious/djmartian/music
start_music
Links
Record Labels: Updated: delicious/djmartian/labels
Music Discussion:
Diverse/Eclectic:
ILM
Rate Your Music - General
UK Based General/Rock:
drownedinsound.com
MOJO Message Boards
Rock Lists:
Acclaimed Music Forums
Ambient/ Berlin School of EM/ Space Music:
Hypnos Forum
Avant:
Bagatellen
Dubstep:
Dubstep Forum
Electronic:
Dissensus
We Are The Music Makers Forums
Jazz:
All About Jazz Bulletin Board
Jungle/ Drum N Bass:
DOA: Dogs on Acid
Metal:
.: Metal Storm - Forum
Ultimate Metal Forum
Progressive Rock:
Progressive Ears *
Progarchives.com Progressive Rock Forum
Shoegaze:
shoegaze forum
BBC Music: BBC Music
BBC Music - Listen
BBC Introducing
BBC Radio
Radio 1
Radio 2
Radio 3
1Xtra
6 Music
Radio:
UK:
Radioplayer | UK radio in one place.
Amazing Radio
Chart « Amazing Radio
Playlist « Amazing Radio
Schedule « Amazing Radio
DeadAir128
dirtyradio | music worth hearing
Fluid Radio - Experimental Frequencies
Jazz FM
NTS RADIO
Rinse FM
Radio Magnetic
Resonance104.4fm
TotalRock Radio
XFM London
Ireland:
RTÉ 2fm
TX FM Radio Player
Italy:
Listen « PIG Radio
USA:
Cathedral 13
Links:
Radionomy
SHOUTcast Radio
Ambient
Ambient Visions
Star's End
Canada Based Music Websites
Cokemachineglow .
London Centric:
Delta 9
hyponik
Prog rock and avant-garde gigs in London
Promoters:
Eat Your Own Ears
ICA
London Musicians Collective
Lumin
no.signal
UK Based Music Websites:
The Afterword -
Barcode -
Bearded Magazine -
Clash Music -
CMU Daily -
Music | Dazed -
DIY -
Drowned in Sound -
Dummy -
Echoes And Dust -
FACT magazine: -
GIGWISE -
The Guardian - Music -
Guardian blog - music -
The Independent | Music -
Kerrang! -
themilkfactory -
Louder Than War -
MOJO -
MusicOMH -
Music Tank -
Music Week -
No Ripcord -
Record of the Day -
rock-a-rolla.com -
SoundsXP -
SUBBA CULTCHA -
TLOBF.COM -
Uncut -
Xfm
US Based Music Websites
The A.V. Club - Music *
About.com - Alternative Music *
babysue *
Billboard *
brooklynvegan *
cmj.com | new music first *
DecoyMusic.com *
Delusions of Adequacy *
Drawer B *
Dusted *
dusted in exile *
Evilsponge *
Glide Magazine *
Ink19 *
Magnet Magazine *
Pitchfork *
Best New Music | Pitchfork *
PopMatters *
Prefix *
Punknews.org *
ReGen Magazine *
Scene Point Blank *
Silent Uproar *
Spin *
Sputnikmusic *
Stereogum *
Tiny Mix Tapes *
Under the Radar *
URB Magazine
Music Reference:
All Music
Discogs
Fast 'n' Bulbous
JahSonic.com
Metacritic
Perfect Sound Forever
RockCritics.com
Rockdetector
Rocklist.Net
RYM
Satan Stole My Teddy Bear
Scaruffi
UK Music Distributors:
Cargo
Kudos
Shellshock
Southern
New Releases/ This Week [UK Music Stores]
Boomkat
Juno Records
The Norman Records Weekly Update
Piccadilly Records
Rough Trade
2014 ALBUM RELEASES: 2014 FORTHCOMING ALBUMS
KEY MUSIC LINKS:
New:
delicious/forcedexposure
My Music Links:
delicious/djmartian/music
start_music
Links
Record Labels: Updated: delicious/djmartian/labels
Music Discussion: Diverse/Eclectic: ILM Rate Your Music - General UK Based General/Rock: drownedinsound.com MOJO Message Boards Rock Lists: Acclaimed Music Forums Ambient/ Berlin School of EM/ Space Music: Hypnos Forum Avant: Bagatellen Dubstep: Dubstep Forum Electronic: Dissensus We Are The Music Makers Forums Jazz: All About Jazz Bulletin Board Jungle/ Drum N Bass: DOA: Dogs on Acid Metal: .: Metal Storm - Forum Ultimate Metal Forum Progressive Rock: Progressive Ears * Progarchives.com Progressive Rock Forum Shoegaze: shoegaze forum
BBC Music: BBC Music BBC Music - Listen BBC Introducing BBC Radio Radio 1 Radio 2 Radio 3 1Xtra 6 Music
Radio: UK: Radioplayer | UK radio in one place. Amazing Radio Chart « Amazing Radio Playlist « Amazing Radio Schedule « Amazing Radio DeadAir128 dirtyradio | music worth hearing Fluid Radio - Experimental Frequencies Jazz FM NTS RADIO Rinse FM Radio Magnetic Resonance104.4fm TotalRock Radio XFM London Ireland: RTÉ 2fm TX FM Radio Player Italy: Listen « PIG Radio USA: Cathedral 13 Links: Radionomy SHOUTcast Radio
Ambient
Ambient Visions
Star's End
Canada Based Music Websites
Cokemachineglow .
London Centric: Delta 9 hyponik Prog rock and avant-garde gigs in London Promoters: Eat Your Own Ears ICA London Musicians Collective Lumin no.signal
UK Based Music Websites:
The Afterword -
Barcode -
Bearded Magazine -
Clash Music -
CMU Daily -
Music | Dazed -
DIY -
Drowned in Sound -
Dummy -
Echoes And Dust -
FACT magazine: -
GIGWISE -
The Guardian - Music -
Guardian blog - music -
The Independent | Music -
Kerrang! -
themilkfactory -
Louder Than War -
MOJO -
MusicOMH -
Music Tank -
Music Week -
No Ripcord -
Record of the Day -
rock-a-rolla.com -
SoundsXP -
SUBBA CULTCHA -
TLOBF.COM -
Uncut -
Xfm
US Based Music Websites
The A.V. Club - Music *
About.com - Alternative Music *
babysue *
Billboard *
brooklynvegan *
cmj.com | new music first *
DecoyMusic.com *
Delusions of Adequacy *
Drawer B *
Dusted *
dusted in exile *
Evilsponge *
Glide Magazine *
Ink19 *
Magnet Magazine *
Pitchfork *
Best New Music | Pitchfork *
PopMatters *
Prefix *
Punknews.org *
ReGen Magazine *
Scene Point Blank *
Silent Uproar *
Spin *
Sputnikmusic *
Stereogum *
Tiny Mix Tapes *
Under the Radar *
URB Magazine
Music Reference:
All Music
Discogs
Fast 'n' Bulbous
JahSonic.com
Metacritic
Perfect Sound Forever
RockCritics.com
Rockdetector
Rocklist.Net
RYM
Satan Stole My Teddy Bear
Scaruffi
Directories:
Blog directory links
Links: delicious
delicious/ djmartian
Netvouz