URL: DJ Martian's Page
Bookmarks:
delicious
delicious/djmartian/music
rateyourmusic.com: djmartian *
RYM *
RYM lists *
RYM Recent lists *
RYM 2014 new *
RYM 2015 new
Music Reference: Acclaimed Music * Album of The Year * All Music * Discogs * Metacritic * Prog Archives * Rate Your Music * Sputnikmusic
Music: a closer listen | A home for instrumental and experimental music. * AAJ * The AllMusic Blog * BBC Music * Brainwashed * Clash Magazine * CMJ * Complete Music Update * Consequence of Sound * Crack Magazine * Music | Dazed Digital * Decibel Magazine * DiS * DIY * Drum & Bass Arena * Dummy * dusted in exile * Exclaim! - exclaim.ca * FACT * The FADER * The 405 * GetDarker * GORILLA VS. BEAR * Music | The Guardian * Headphone Commute * HYPETRAK * Igloo Magazine * ILM * Jazzwise Magazine * Juno Plus * Louder Than War * Metal Storm * Mixmag * MOJO * MusicOMH * m u s i q u e [ m a c h i n e ] * Nialler9 * Noisey | Music by VICE* Pitchfork * PopMatters * Prefix * The Progressive Aspect * Progressive Ears * Prog Magazine * The Quietus * RA * self-titled * Side-Line * The Skinny * slicing up eyeballs * Sounds Better With Reverb * Spin * Stereogum * Terrorizer * THUMP * Tiny Mix Tapes * TLOBF * UKF * Under the Radar * The Wire * Wondering Sound * XLR8R
This Week: AOTY - New Album Releases, New Music * AllMusic - Featured New Album Releases * Music Monday Feature Articles - Metacritic Updated Tuesdays: Spotify New-Album Sorting Hat
Forthcoming: AOTY - Upcoming Album Releases * Upcoming Releases | Consequence of Sound * The 405 - Album Release Schedule * Upcoming Album Releases - Metacritic * Upcoming releases - Metal Storm
Sound Links: Bandcamp - BBC Playlister - bop.fm - Last.fm - Mixcloud - Myspace - PureVolume™ - Soundcloud - Spotify Web Player - Spotify New Music Album Releases - Spotinews - TuneIn - YouTube
Links Menu: Internet Links Daily Music Links Album Release Date Info Music Blogs Music Genre Links Radio Links UK Music Stores 00s Music Links DJ Martian: Music of the 00s Portal
Search Tools: Search
Intro: A diverse music positive weblog for the discerning listener with an interest in creative artistic music across the contemporary sound spectrum: Goto New Content Section for DJ Martian's Page
djmartian - Rate Your Music Bookmarks: delicious/djmartian/music Links: Links
MUSIC BLOGOSPHERE
My 2013 Music Links:
2013 Music Releases | Scoop.it
2013 Music Links | Scoop.it
2013 Albums
Music Blogs: Updated 24/7 The Hype Machine - Index of Music Blogs / Hype Machine Portal: Alltop - Top Music News
Music Blogs: New additions: delicious/djmartian/blogs+music
MonkeyFilter: MonkeyFilter | MONKEYFILTER MP3 BLOG LISTING: v.3.0 Wiki: Music Blog Wiki
Music News: NewsNow - Music News * NewsNow: Music Reviews * U.K. Newswhip | Music
My 2013 Music Links: 2013 Music Releases | Scoop.it 2013 Music Links | Scoop.it 2013 Albums
Music Blog:
DJ Martian's Page - Music Blog + delicious music links:
My latest Music Bookmarks: delicious/djmartian/music - RSS: my delicious music links
My 2014 Music Links: 2014 Music Releases | Scoop.it * 2014 Music Links - Flipboard * 2014 Music Releases - Flipboard * 2014 Albums * 2014 Expected *
NEW: Now Using Flipboard for 2014 Music Releases:
View my Flipboard Magazine.
NEW: Now Using Flipboard for 2014 Music Links:
View my Flipboard Magazine.
Terrorizer Top 40 Albums of 2009
Terrorizer Top 40 Albums of 2009
so another Terrorizer album of the year award goes to Converge
1: Converge - Axe To Fall
2: Cobalt - Gin
3: Kylesa - Static Tensions
4: Blut aus Nord - Memoria Vetusta II: Dialogue With the Stars
5: Napalm Death - Time Waits No Slave
6: Mastodon - Crack The Skye
7: Megadeth – Endgame
8: Agoraphobic Nosebleed - Agorapocalypse
9: Funeral Mist - Maranatha
10: Immortal - All Shall Fall
11: Drudkh - Microcosmos
12: Beherit - Engram
13: Portal - Swarth
14: Sunn o))) - Monoliths & Dimensions
15: Marduk - Wormwood
16: Absu - Absu
17: Tombs - Winter Hours
18: Burnt By The Sun - Heart Of Darkness
19: Heaven & Hell - The Devil You Know
20: Anaal Nathrakh - In The Constellation Of The Black Widow
21: Arckanum - ÞÞÞÞÞÞÞÞÞÞÞ
22: Baroness - Blue Record
23: Madder Mortem - Eight Ways
24: The Devil's Blood - The Time of No Time Evermore
25: Archgoat - the Light Devouring Darkness
26: Shining - VI - Klagopsalmer
27: Candlemass - Death Magic Doom
28: Hacride - Lazarus
29: Fuckpig - Spewings from A Selfish Nation
30: Amorphis - Skyforger
31: Brutal Truth - Evolution Through Revolution
32: Grey Machine - Disconnected
33: Behemoth - Evangelion
34: Unanimated - In the Light of Darkness
35: Obscura - Cosmogenesis
36: Gnaw Their Tongues - All the Dread Magnificence of Perversity
37: Shrinebuilder - S/T
38: Teitanblood - Seven Chalices
39: Gorgoroth - Quantos Possunt ad Satanitatem Trahunt
40: Evile - Infected Nations
# posted by DJ Martian 3:17 PM
Updated: Drowned in Sound's Top 50 Albums of 2009
Drowned in Sound's Top 50 Albums of 2009 - 50-5 / In Depth // Drowned In Sound
1) Phoenix - Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix
2) St Vincent - Actor
3) Yeah Yeah Yeahs - It's Blitz!
4) Manic Street Preachers - Journal for Plague Lovers
5) Fxxk Buttons Tarot Sport
6) Grizzly Bear Veckatimest | Review | Grizzly Bear Week
7) Animal Collective Merriweather Post Pavillion | Review | Interview
8) Wild Beasts Two Dancers | Review | Interview
9) Fever Ray Fever Ray | Review | Interview 1 / 2
10) Paramore brand new eyes | Review
11) Bat for Lashes Two Suns | Review | Interview
12) Arctic Monkeys Humbug | Review
13) The Horrors Primary Colours | Review | Interview
14) PJ Harvey & John Parish A Woman a Man Walked By | Review
15) Dirty Projectors Bitte Orca | Review
16) Memory Tapes Seek Magic | Review
17) Metric Fantasies | Emily's Track-By-Track
18) The Veils Sun Gangs | Review
19) The Phantom Band Checkmate Savage | Review
20) Raekwon Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… Pt. II | Review coming v.soon
21) Future of the Left Travels With Myself and Another | Review | Falkous' Track-by-Track
22) Marissa Nadler Little Hells | Review
23) Sunset Rubdown Dragonslayer | Review | Interview
24) Idlewild Post-Electric Blues | Review
25) Pissed Jeans King of Jeans | Review
26) HEALTH Get Color | Review
27) Mos Def The Ecstatic | Review
28) Lady Gaga The Fame Monster | Review coming soon
29) Atlas Sound Logos | Review
30) Girls Album | Review
31) Muse The Resistance | Review | Interview
32) The Maccabees Wall of Arms | Review
33) The Flaming Lips Embryonic | Review
34) Sunn0))) Monoliths & Dimensions | Review
35) Moderat Moderat | Review coming soon
36) The Pains of Being Pure at Heart The Pains of Being Pure at Heart | Review | Interview
37) Vitalic Flashmob | Review
38) Emmy the Great First Love | Review | Emmy's Track-by-Track
39) Gallows Grey Britain | Review
40) Annie Don't Stop | Review
41) Neon Indian Psychic Chasms | Review
42) Dananananakroyd Hey Everyone | Review | Track-by-Track Commentary
43) Jamie T Kings & Queens | Review
44) Grammatics Grammatics | Review
45) Micachu Jewellery | Review
46) Mew No More Stories... | Review
47) My Latest Novel Death and Entrances | Review
48) Sufjan Stevens the BQE | Review
49) Sky Larkin The Golden Spike | Katie's Commentary
50) the xx the xx | Review
# posted by DJ Martian 4:21 PM
Updated: Pitchfork: Staff Lists: The Top 50 Albums of 2009
Completed: Pitchfork: Staff Lists: The Top 50 Albums of 2009
[Summary via ILM: The 2009 Magazine Albums Of The Year Thread For Posting Lists and Discussion.]
here's the Pitchfork list, with the original scores in parentheses:
50. Woods - Songs of Shame (8.3)
49. Cass McCombs - Catacombs (8.2)
48. DOOM - Born Like This (8.0)
47. Zomby - Where Were U in '92? (8.3)
46. Dan Deacon - Bromst (8.5)
45. The Mountain Goats - The Life of the World to Come (8.4)
44. tUnE-yArDs - BiRd-BrAiNs (6.8)
43. Cymbals Eat Guitars - Why There Are Mountains (8.3)
42. A Sunny Day in Glasgow - Ashes Grammar (8.3)
41. Baroness - Blue Record (8.5)
40. Mos Def - The Ecstatic (8.0)
39. Jim O'Rourke - The Visitor (8.3)
38. Major Lazer - Guns Don't Kill People--Lazers Do (8.1)
37. The Antlers - Hospice (8.5)
36. Dinosaur Jr. - Farm (8.5)
35. jj - jj no 2 (8.6)
34. Passion Pit - Manners (8.1)
33. Bibio - Ambivalence Avenue (8.3)
32. Bear in Heaven - Beast Rest Forth Mouth (8.4)
31. Sunn O))) - Monoliths & Dimensions (8.5)
30. Royksopp - Junior (7.9)
29. Yo La Tengo - Popular Songs (7.9)
28. Micachu and the Shapes - Jewellery (7.9)
27. Various Artists - Five Years of Hyperdub (8.2)
26. Bon Iver - Blood Bank EP (7.9)
25. DJ Quik and Kurupt - BlaQKout (8.2)
24. Bill Callahan - Sometimes I Wish We Were an Eagle (8.1)
23. Memory Tapes - Seek Magic (8.3)
22. Wild Beasts - Two Dancers (8.4)
21. Neko Case - Middle Cyclone (7.9)
20. Real Estate - Real Estate (8.5)
19. The Pains of Being Pure at Heart - S/T (8.4)
18. Atlas Sound - Logos (8.2)
17. The Very Best - Warm Heart of Africa (8.6)
16. Antony and the Johnsons - The Crying Light (8.6)
15. Japandroids - Post-Nothing (8.3)
14. Neon Indian - Psychic Chasms (8.6)
13. St. Vincent - Actor (8.5)
12. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - It's Blitz! (8.1)
11. Fuck Buttons - Tarot Sport (9.0)
10. Girls - Album (9.1)
9. Fever Ray - Fever Ray (8.1)
8. Phoenix - Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix (8.5)
7. Bat For Lashes - Two Suns (8.5)
6. Grizzly Bear Veckatimest (9.0)
5. Raekwon - Only Built for Cuban Linx...Pt. II (8.8)
4. The Flaming Lips - Embryonic (9.0)
3. The xx - The xx (8.7)
2. Dirty Projectors - Bitte Orca (9.2)
1. Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavillion (9.6)
# posted by DJ Martian 10:10 AM
RA Poll: Top 20 albums of 2009
RA Poll: Top 20 albums of 2009
Resident Advisor Poll: Top 20 albums of 2009
20. Moderat - Moderat
19. Peverelist - Jarvik Mindstate
18. Black Jazz Consortium - Structure
17. Brock Van Wey - White Clouds Drift On And On
16. Ben Frost - By the Throat
15. Dinky - Anemik
14. Lawrence - Until Then, Goodbye
13. Black Meteoric Star - Black Meteoric Star
12. The Field - Yesterday And Today
11. Fuck Buttons - Tarot Sport
10. 2562 - Unbalance
09. Redshape - The Dance Paradox
08. Ben Klock - One
07. Matias Aguayo - Ay Ay Ay
06. Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavilion
05. Shackleton - Three EPs
04. Moritz Von Oswald Trio - Vertical Ascent
03. Martyn - Great Lengths
02. Fever Ray - Fever Ray
01. DJ Sprinkles - Midtown 120 Blues
# posted by DJ Martian 1:52 PM
The Wire - #311 | Rewind 2009 | January 2010
New issue of The Wire is a 2009 Rewind special
On The Cover: The Wire's essential review of the year's best music, including Top 50 Records of the Year, writers' and musicians' reflections, and discussions of the state of the art in sound. Plus: Monolake, Janek Schaefer, Josephine Foster's Invisible Jukebox, Position Normal, The Village Orchestra, Yan Jun, Paul Rooney in Cross Platform, Jad Fair, Kodwo Eshun on sonic warfare, Cathi Unsworth on Gallon Drunk and more...
# posted by DJ Martian 11:31 AM
Updated: Pitchfork: Staff Lists: The Top 100 Tracks of 2009
part 1: Pitchfork: Staff Lists: The Top 100 Tracks of 2009
Pitchfork 2009 Schedule this week:
Today: Top 100 Tracks, #100-#51
Tuesday: Top 100 Tracks, #50-#1
Wednesday: Albums, Honorable Mention - 25 excellent records that didn't make our Top 50
Thursday: Top 50 Albums of 2009, #50-#26
Friday: Top 50 Albums of 2009, #25-#1
Summary: via Pitchfork's Top 100 Songs Of 2009 - List - Stereogum
100 Darkstar - "Aidy's Girl's a Computer"
99 Julianna Barwick - "Bode"
98 Future of the Left - "Arming Eritrea"
97 The Smith Westerns - "Be My Girl"
96 Gucci Mane [Feat. Plies] - "Wasted"
95 The Thermals - "Now We Can See"
94 Best Coast - "Sun Was High (So Was I)"
93 Morrissey - "Something is Squeezing My Skull"
92 Cam'ron - "I Hate My Job"
91 HEALTH - "Die Slow"
90 The-Dream - "Rockin' That Shit"
89 No Age - "You're a Target"
88 Passion Pit - "Moth's Wings"
87 Here We Go Magic - "Fangela"
86 Drake - "Best I Ever Had"
85 Wavves - "No Hope Kids"
84 Junior Boys - "Parallel Lines"
83 Lady Gaga - "Paparazzi"
82 DJ Kaos - "Love the Nite Away (Tiedye remix)"
81 Bowerbirds - "Northern Lights"
80 YACHT - "Psychic City (Voodoo City)"
79 Pictureplane - "Goth Star"
78 Charlotte Gainsbourg - "IRM"
77 Frida Hyvönen - "Jesus Was a Cross Maker"
76 The Rural Alberta Advantage - "Don't Haunt This Place"
75 Gold Panda - "Quitter's Raga"
74 Neon Indian - "Should Have Taken Acid With You"
73 Woods - "Rain On"
72 Matt & Kim - "Daylight"
71 A Sunny Day in Glasgow - "Close Chorus"
70 Discovery - "Orange Shirt"
69 Taylor Swift - "You Belong With Me"
68 Röyksopp [Feat. Robyn] - "The Girl and the Robot"
67 Arctic Monkeys - "Cornerstone"
66 Julian Casablancas - "11th Dimension"
65 The Tough Alliance - "A New Chance (The Juan MacLean Remix)"
64 Annie - "Songs Remind Me of You"
63 Real Estate - "Fake Blues"
62 Volcano Choir - "Island, IS"
61 Atlas Sound [Feat. Lætitia Sadier] - "Quick Canal"
60 Kurt Vile - "Freeway"
59 tUnE-yArDs - "Sunlight"
58 Fever Ray - "If I Had a Heart"
57 Sleigh Bells - "Crown on the Ground"
56 John Talabot - "Sunshine"
55 Bat For Lashes - "Glass"
54 Joker & Ginz - "Purple City"
53 The xx - "Islands"
52 St. Vincent - "Actor Out of Work"
51 Antony and the Johnsons - "Aeon"
50 Matias Aguayo - "Rollerskate"
49 Yo La Tengo - "Here to Fall"
48 Destroyer - "Bay of Pigs"
47 Yeah Yeah Yeahs -"Heads Will Roll"
46 Memory Tapes - "Bicycle"
45 The Flaming Lips [Feat. Karen O] - "Watching the Planets"
44 Jay-Z [Feat. Alicia Keys] - "Empire State of Mind"
43 Camera Obscura - "French Navy"
42 The Big Pink - "Velvet"
41 Major Lazer [Feat. Nina Sky and Ricky Blaze] - "Keep It Goin' Louder"
40 Bear in Heaven - "Lovesick Teenagers"
39 Lady Gaga - "Bad Romance"
38 Dirty Projectors and David Byrne -"Knotty Pine"
37 Surfer Blood - "Swim"
36 Fever Ray - "When I Grow Up"
35 Micachu and the Shapes - "Golden Phone"
34 Atlas Sound [Feat. Noah Lennox] - "Walkabout"
33 DJ Quik and Kurupt - "9x's Outta 10"
32 The Very Best [Feat. Ezra Koenig] - "Warm Heart of Africa"
31 Lily Allen - "The Fear"
30 The Pains of Being Pure at Heart - "Young Adult Friction"
29 jj - "Ecstasy"
28 Neko Case - "This Tornado Loves You"
27 Four Tet - "Love Cry"
26 Bon Iver - "Blood Bank"
25 Cass McCombs - "You Saved My Life"
24 Basement Jaxx - "Raindrops"
23 Animal Collective - "Brother Sport"
22 Delorean - "Seasun"
21 Raekwon [Feat. Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, & Method Man] - "House of Flying Daggers"
20 Japandroids - "Young Hearts Spark Fire"
19 Joker - "Digidesgin"
18 The Big Pink - "Dominos"
17 Fuck Buttons - "Surf Solar"
16 The xx - "Crystalised"
15 Girls - "Hellhole Ratrace"
14 Joy Orbison - "Hyph Mngo"
13 Neon Indian - "Deadbeat Summer"
12 Grizzly Bear - "While You Wait for the Others"
11 Animal Collective - "What Would I Want? Sky"
10 Washed Out - "Feel It All Around"
09 Girls - "Lust for Life"
08 Phoenix - "Lisztomania"
07 Big Boi [Feat. Gucci Mane] - "Shine Blockas"
06 Yeah Yeah Yeahs - "Zero"
05 Grizzly Bear - "Two Weeks"
04 Bat For Lashes - "Daniel"
03 Phoenix - "1901"
02 Dirty Projectors - "Stillness Is the Move"
01 Animal Collective - "My Girls"
# posted by DJ Martian 8:08 PM
The Top 50 Albums of 2009 | The Rock Blogger - Highly Recommended Read
one of the best rock / metal end of year lists i have seen this year, a highly recommended read: The Top 50 Albums of 2009 | The Rock Blogger
# posted by DJ Martian 11:52 PM
A Darker Shade of Pagan: Top Ten of 2009 - Highly Recommended Read
Highly Recommended Read: The Wild Hunt - A Darker Shade of Pagan: Top Ten of 2009 including album of the year: Fever Ray – “Fever Ray”
# posted by DJ Martian 11:48 PM
THE 2009 REVIEW | themilkfactory
THE 2009 REVIEW | themilkfactory including album of the year: - VLADISLAV DELAY - Tummaa
# posted by DJ Martian 11:45 PM
Gagliarchives Top 100 Discs of 2009
Gagliarchives Top 100 Discs of 2009
co-ordinated by Gagliarchives Radio Show -a Progressive Rock & Related poll.
[results via progressive Ears message board]
100 Ed Palermo Big Band - Eddy Loves Frank
99 Peter Hammill - Thin Air
98 Nosound - A Sense of Loss
97 Hourglass - Oblivious to the Obvious
96 Karda Estra - Weird Tales
95 Frost - Experiments in Mass Appeal
94 Eureka - Shackletons Voyage
93 Runaway Totem - Manu Menes
92 Forgotten Suns - Innergy
91 Maudlin Of The Well - Part The Second
90 Subsignal - Beautiful & Monstrous
89 Mike Keneally - Scambot 1
88 Trank Zappa Grappa In Varese? - Live In Waremme
87 Pain Of Salvation - Ending Themes
86 Pure Reason Revolution - Amor Vincit Omnia
85 Sylvan - Force Of Gravity
84 The Season Standard - Squeeze Me Ahead Of Line
83 Nathan Mahl - Exodus
82 Makajodama - Makajodama
81 Ars Nova - Seventh Hell
80 Simak Dialog - Demi Masa
79 IZZ - The Darkened Room
78 Upsilon Acrux - Radian Futura
77 Transatlantic - The Whirlwind
76 Steve Hillage Band - Live At The Uncon
75 The Tangent - Down And Out In Paris And London
74 Filoritmia - Passaggi
73 Magma - Emehntehtt-Re
72 Agah Bahiri - The Second Sight Of A Mind
71 The Aurora Project - Shadow Border
70 Sebkha Chott - De La Persistance De La Mythologie Chottienne En ??? V�los
69 Jeff Beck - Live At Ronnie Scotts
68 Zevious - After The Air Raid
67 Steven Wilson - Insurgentes
66 Steve Vai - Where The Other Wild Things Are
65 Ageness - Songs From The Liar's Lair
64 Satellite - Nostalgia
63 Slivovitz - Hubris
62 Native Window - Native Window
61 Persona Non Grata - Shade In The Light
60 Octafish - Doctor Fleish
59 RPWL - The RPWL Live Experience
58 Moraine - Manifest Density
57 The Gathering - The West Pole
56 Fractal - Sequitur
55 Jono El Grande - Neo Dada
54 Gungfly - Please Be Quiet
53 Blackfield - NYC
52 Counter-World Experience - Metronomicon
51 5 Peace Band - Live
50 Alamaailman Vasarat - Hurro Kolkko
49 KTU - Quiver
48 OSI - Blood
47 The Mars Volta - Octahedron
46 Circa - HQ
45 Wobbler - Afterglow
44 Minimum Vital - Capitaines
43 Patrick Moraz - Change Of Space
42 Crimson Jazz Trio - Volume II
41 Redemption - Snowfall On Judgement Day
40 Black Bonzo - Guillotine Drama
39 Phideaux - Number 7
38 Abigails Ghost - D_letion
37 Simon Steensland - Fat Again
36 Ozric Tentacles - The Yum Yum Tree
35 Delain - April Rain
34 Quantum Fantay - Kaleidothrope
33 Cynic - Traced In Air
32 Derek Sherinian - Molecular Heinosity
31 Zombi - Spirit Animal
30 Enochian Theory - Evolution: Creatio Ex Nihilio
29 Kotebel - Ouroboros
28 Litmus - Aurora
27 Airbag - Identity
26 Mirthkon - Vehicle
25 Knight Area - Realm Of Shadows
24 Tuppu Orrenmaa - Make My Day
23 Morglbl - Jazz For The Deaf
22 Exivious - Exivious
21 Deluge Grander - The Form Of The Good
20 Led Bib - Sensible Shoes
19 Holdsworth/Pasqua/Haslip/Wackerman - Blues For Tony
18 Indukti - Idmen
17 Miriodor - Avanti!
16 Agents of Mercy - The Fading Ghosts of Twilight
15 Keith Emerson Band Featuring Marc Bonilla - S/T
14 Forgas Band Phenomena - Axis Of Madness
13 Ohmphrey - Ohmphrey
12 Leprous - Tall Poppy Syndrome
11 UKZ - Radiation
10 The Future Kings Of England - The Viewing Point
9 Beardfish - Destined Solitaire
8 Dream Theater - Black Clouds And Siver Linings
7 The Strawbs - Dancing To The Devil's Beat
6 IQ - Frequency
5 Diablo Swing Orchestra - Sing Along Songs For The Damned And Delerious
4 Umphrey's McGee - Mantis
3 Astra - The Weirding
2 Riverside - Anno Domini High Definition
1 Porcupine Tree - The Incident
# posted by DJ Martian 11:41 PM
TLOBF Albums of 2009 | The Line Of Best Fit
TLOBF Albums of 2009 | The Line Of Best Fit - Grizzly Bear paw off Animal Collective to claim number 1
# posted by DJ Martian 11:40 PM
PopMatters - The Best 60 Albums of 2009
The Best 60 Albums of 2009 - Features | PopMatters including:
40 Passion Pit - Manners
39 Warsaw Village Band - Infinity
38 Yo La Tengo - Popular Songs
37 Baroness - Blue Record
36 Jarvis Cocker - Further Complications
35 Japandroids - Post-Nothing
34 Dinosaur Jr. - Farm
33 Khaled - Liberté
32 Akron/Family - Set ‘Em Wild, Set ‘Em Free
31 Pearl Jam - Backspacer
30 Real Estate - Real Estate
29 Dan Deacon - Bromst
28 Brother Ali - Us
27 Buddy and Julie Miller - Written in Chalk
26 St. Vincent - Actor
25 The Decemberists - The Hazards of Love
24 Wilco - Wilco (The Album)
23 The Antlers - Hospice
22 Maxwell - BLACKsummers’night
21 Fuck Buttons - Tarot Sport
20 The Pains of Being Pure at Heart - The Pains of Being Pure at Heart
19 Ryan Bingham & the Dead Horses - Roadhouse Sun
18 The Mountain Goats - The Life of the World to Come
17 Camera Obscura - My Maudlin Career
16 Fever Ray - Fever Ray
15 Mos Def - The Ecstatic
14 Goran Bregović - Alkohol
13 The Flaming Lips - Embryonic
12 The xx - xx
11 Yeah Yeah Yeahs - It’s Blitz!
10 Miranda Lambert - Revolution
9 Girls - Album
8 Mastodon - Crack the Skye
7 Raekwon - Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… Part II
6 Neko Case - Middle Cyclone
5 Phoenix - Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix
4 Dirty Projectors - Bitte Orca
3 The Avett Brothers - I and Love and You
2 Grizzly Bear - Veckatimest
1 Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavilion
# posted by DJ Martian 11:39 PM
Piccadilly Records - Albums Of The Year 2009
Manchester's Piccadilly Records - 100 Albums of the Year: Piccadilly Albums Of The Year 2009 from Piccadilly Records
# posted by DJ Martian 11:32 PM
The Wire Records of the Year
The Wire Records of the Year
1 Broadcast & The Focus Group - Investigate Witch Cults of the Radio Age
2 Oneohtrix Point Never - Rifts
3 Bill Orcutt - A New Way To Pay Old Debts
4 Alasdair Roberts - Spoils
5 Sunn 0))) - Monoliths & Dimensions
6 David Sylvian - Manafon
7 Group Doueh - Treeg Salaam
8 Jim O'Rourke - The Visitor
9 Ben Frost - By The Throat
10 King Midas Sound - Waiting For You
11 Harappian Night Recordings - Glorious Gongs of Hainuwele
12 Dirty Projectors - Bitte Orca
13 Shackleton - 3EPs
14 Sa-Ra Creative Partners - Nuclear Evolution: The Age of Love
15 AtomTM - Liedgut
16 Mordant Music - SyMpToMs
17 Masayuki Takayanagi - Archive 1
18 Matias Aguayo - Ay Ay Ay
19 Hecker - Acid In The Style Of David Tudor
20 William Basinski - 92982
21 The xx - xx
22 Flower-Corsano Duo - The Four Aims
23 Gary War - Horribles Parade
24 Courtis/Moore - Brokebox Juke
25 Leyland Kirby - Sadly The Future Is No Longer What It Was
26 Group Bombino - Guitars From Agadez Vol 2
27 Peter Evans - Nature/Culture
28 Kevin Drumm - Imperial Horizon
29 Dam Funk - Toeachizown
30 Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavilion
31 Pan SOnic & Keiji Haino - Shall I Download A Blackhole And Offer It To You?
32 Moritz Von Oswald Trio - Vertical Ascent
33 MEV - MEV 40
34 Black Dice - Repo
35 Emeralds - What Happened
36 Position Normal - Position Normal
37 Belbury Poly - From An Ancient Star
38 Julie Tippetts & Martin Archer - Ghosts of Gold
39 Billy Bao - ay 08
40 Sun Araw - Heavy Deeds
41 Richard Youngs - Under Stellar Stream
42 Subway - Subway II
43 Lionel Marchetti & Oliver Capparos - Equus
44 The Stooges - You Don't Want My Name You Want My Action
45 Eliane Radigue - Triptych
46 Fuck Buffoons - Tarot Sport
47 Glenn Jones - Barbecue Bob In Fishtown
48 Black To Comm - Alphabet 1968
49 Cold Cave - Love Comes Close
50 Hildur Gudnadottir - Without Sinking
Also: Updated: Additional Lists
The Wire - Avant Rock
Billy Bao - May 08
Brainbombs - Fucking Mess
Evangelista - Prince of Truth
Jandek - Portland Thursday
The One Ensemble - Other Thunders
Julian Lynch - Orange You Glad
The Mantles - The Mantles
Bill Orcutt - A New Way To Pay Old Debts
Yasushi Ozawa - Some Fragments Of Bass Performance
Trembling Bells - Carbeth
Kurt Vile - Constant Hitmaker
Gary War - Horribles Parade
Wolf Eyes - Always Wrong
Richard Youngs - Beneath The Valley Of The Ultrahits
Zola Jesus - New Amsterdam
The Wire - Electronica
Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto - Utp
Cindytalk - The Crackle Of My Soul
Clark - 6 Tracks
Nathan Fake - Hard Islands
Fennesz & Sparklehorse - In The Fishtank
Lawrence English - It's Up To Us To Live
Tim Hecker - An Imaginary Country
Hell - Teufelswerk
Klimek - Movies Is Magic
Stephan Mathieu & Taylor Dupree - Transcriptions
Mountains - Choral
Redshape - The Dance Paradox
Silkie - City Limits
Telefon Tel Aviv - Immolate Yourself
Tu m' - Monochromes Volume One
The Wire - Outer Limits
Astral Social Club - Octuplex
Blood Stereo - Your Snakelike King
Lucio Capece & Mika Vainio - Trahnie
Raymond Dijkstra - L'Opus Ch
Emeralds - What Happened
Richard Garet & Brendan Murray - Of Distance
Grasslung/Pulse Emitter - Grasslung/Pulse Emitter
Russell Haswell - Wild Tracks
Kommissar Hjueler & Mama Baer - Asylum Lunaticum
Lee Patterson - Seven Vignettes
Keith Rowe - Untitled
Ghedalia Tazartes - Repas Froid
Aluk Tolodo - Finistirnis
Mika Vainio - Black Telephone
John Wiese - Circle Snare
via: ILM thanks to NickB for the info: The 2009 Magazine Albums Of The Year Thread For Posting Lists and Discussion
# posted by DJ Martian 8:42 PM
FACT magazine: 40 best: Albums of 2009
2009 list from London's FACT magazine: FACT magazine: 40 best: Albums of 2009
40.The Horrors – Primary Colours
39.Subway – Subway II
38.Black Meteoric Star – S/T
37.Girls – Album
36.Major Lazer – Guns Don’t Kill People…Lazers Do
35.William Basinski - 92982
34.Paul White – The Strange Dreams of Paul White
33.Jason Fine – Future Thought
32.Hildur Gudnadottier – Withour Sinking
31.The Village Orchestra – I Can Hear The Sirens Singing Again
30.Hudson Mohawke – Butter
29.Legowelt – Amiga Railroad Adventures
28.Silk Flowers – S/T
27.2562 – Unbalance
26.City Center – S/T
25.SND – Atavism
24.Atlas Sound – Logos
23.RSD – Good Energy
22.Dam-Funk – Toeachizown
21.Moritz Von Oswald Trio – Vertical Ascent
20.Ducktails - S/T
19.10-20 - S/T
18.Dirty Projectors – Bitte Orca
17.DJ Sprinkles – Midtown 120 Blues
16.Shackleton – Three EPs
15.Black Dogs – Under and Under
14.Desire – II
13.Animal Collective – Merriweather Post Pavilion
12.Martyn – Great Lenghts
11.Leyland Kirby – Sadly The Future Is No Longer What It Was
10.Michachu – Jewellery
09.Jim O’Rourke – The Visitor
08.Bat For Lashes – Two Suns
07.Zomby – One Foot Ahead Of The Other
06.Circlesquare – Songs About Dancing and Drugs
05.Discovery – LP
04.Cold Cave – Love Comes Close
03.Omar-S – Fabric 45
02.Telepathe – Dance Mother
01.The XX – XX
# posted by DJ Martian 10:37 AM
Mixmag Top 50 Albums of 2009
it's a jpeg image, so click to magnify: Mixmag Top 50 Albums of 2009 themixmagtop50albums.jpg (JPEG Image, 745x986 pixels) - Scaled (50%)
New issue of Mixmag on sale today in the UK
Free CD
Free with this month’s issue is Diplo's 2009 Rewind CD looking back at all the biggest tracks of the year including those by Major Lazer, La Roux vs Skream, Boys Noize, The Prodigy, Chase & Status, Fake Blood, Erol Alkan, Laidback Luke, Felix Da Housecat and many more.
Also
in our features section we give you the rundown of the year with all our charts, naming the top 100 tunes of 2009, the top 50 albums, our clubs of the year, our top 10 DJs, and more charts, graphs and stats than you can shake a glowstick at. We speak to the biggest artists of the year including Major Lazer, La Roux, Skream, Friendly Fires, Aeroplane, Armand Van Helden, Roska, Fake Blood and Showtek. We also investigate how drum 'n' bass thrived, how dubstep developed in '09. We also look back at 18 years of Basics and we round up a decade of dance by kissing goodbye to the naughties.
# posted by DJ Martian 10:40 AM
NME 50 Best Albums of 2009
Announced NME 50 Best Albums of 2009 : 50 Best Albums of 2009 | NME.COM
including Album of the Year: The Horrors - Primary Colours
Summary via Mitchell Stirling, on ILM: The 2009 Magazine Albums Of The Year Thread For Posting Lists and Discussion
NME top 50 albums
50 Bombay Bicycle Club - I Had the Blues But I Shook Them Loose
49 Neko Case & Her Boyfriends - Middle Cyclone
48 Atlas Sound - Logos
47 Telepathe - Dance Mother
46 Gallows - Grey Britain
45 Richard Hawley - Truelove's Gutter
44 Oneida - Rated O
43 Franz Ferdinand - Tonight: Franz Ferdinand
42 Empire Of The Sun - Walking On a Dream
41 Biffy Clyro - Only Revolutions
40 Crystal Stilts - Alight Of Night
39 Japandroids - Post Nothing
38 Pissed Jeans - King of Jeans
37 Passion Pit - Manners
36 The Drums - Summertime!
35 Sonic Youth - The Eternal
34 Phoenix - Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix
33 Jay-Z - The Blueprint III
32 Noah And The Whale - The First Days Of Spring
31 Micachu & The Shapes - Jewellry
30 The Cribs - Ignore The Ignorant
29 Julian Casablancas - Phrazes For The Young
28 Camera Obscura - My Maudlin Career
27 PJ Harvey And John Parish - A Woman A Man Walked By
26 Florence And The Machine - Lungs
25 Lily Allen - It's Not Me, It's You
24 Cold Cave - Love Comes Close
23 Doves - Kingdom Of Rust
22 Bat For Lashes - Two Suns
21 Health - Get Color
20 Dirty Projectors - Bitte Orca
19 The Maccabees - Wall Of Arms
18 Future Of The Left - Travels With Myself And Another
17 Girls - Album
16 Mumford And Sons - Sigh No More
15 The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart - The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart
14 Manic Street Preachers - Journal for Plague Lovers
13 La Roux - La Roux
12 Arctic Monkeys - Humbug
11 Kasabian - West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum
10 Jamie T – Kings and Queens
09 Fever Ray – Fever Ray
08 Fuck Buttons – Tarot Sport
07 The Big Pink – A Brief History of Love
06 Grizzly Bear – Veckatimest
05 Animal Collective – Merriweather Post Pavilion
04 Wild Beasts – Two Dancers
03 – Yeah Yeah Yeahs – It’s Blitz
02 – The XX – The XX
01 – The Horrors – Primary Colours
# posted by DJ Martian 2:59 PM
musicOMH's Top 50 Best Albums Of 2009
musicOMH blog: musicOMH's Top 50 Albums Of 2009 is now completed: musicOMH's Top 50 Best Albums Of 2009: The Top Three | musicOMH
summary via: Acclaimed Music Forum
50: Sonic Youth - The Eternal
49: Girls - Album
48: Shakira - She Wolf
47: Kasabian - West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum
46: Super Furry Animals - Dark Days/Light Years
45: Julian Casablancas - Phrazes For The Young
44: Bill Callahan - Sometimes I Wish We Were An Eagle
43: Miike Snow - Miike Snow
42: Gus Gus - 24/7
41: Noisettes - Wild Young Hearts
40: Shirley Bassey - The Performance
39: Antony And The Johnsons - The Crying Light
38: Soap&Skin - Lovetune For Vacuum
37: Ólafur Arnalds - Found Songs
36: Sunn O))) - Monoliths & Dimensions
35: Pet Shop Boys - Yes
34: Micachu And The Shapes - Jewellery
33: La Roux - La Roux
32: Major Lazer - Guns Don't Kill People... Lazers Do
31: Tinariwen - Imidiwan: Companions
30: The Low Anthem - Oh My God, Charlie Darwin
29: Annie - Don't Stop
28: Andrew Bird - Noble Beast
27: St Vincent - Actor
26: The Prodigy - Invaders Must Die
25: Neko Case - Middle Cyclone
24: School Of Seven Bells - Alpinisms
23: The Duckworth Lewis Method - The Duckworth Lewis Method
22: The Flaming Lips - Embryonic
21: Wilco - Wilco (The Album)
20: tUnE-yArDs - BiRd-BrAiNs
19: Bat For Lashes - Two Suns
18: The Decemberists - The Hazards Of Love
17: Muse - The Resistance
16: Portico Quartet - Isla
15: Dirty Projectors - Bitte Orca
14: Phoenix - Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix
13: The Big Pink - A Brief History Of Love
12: Lady Gaga - The Fame Monster
11: Arctic Monkeys - Humbug
10: Grizzly Bear - Veckatimest
9: Florence And The Machine - Lungs
8: The Horrors - Primary Colours
7: The Hidden Cameras - Origin: Orphan
6: Yeah Yeah Yeahs - It's Blitz!
5: Fever Ray - Fever Ray
4: Wild Beasts - Two Dancers
3: The xx - xx
2: Fuck Buttons - Tarot Sport
1: Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavilion
# posted by DJ Martian 12:39 AM
FACT magazine: 100 best: Albums of the Decade
Now completed: FACT magazine: - 100 best: Albums of the Decade
summary via Acclaimed Music Forum
100: PARALLAX CORPORATION- COCADISCO
99: LATE OF THE PIER- FANTASY BLACK CHANNEL
98: SHED- SHEDDING THE PAST
97: ANNIE- ANNIEMAL
96: KARL LINDH- BORTOM E4'S HORRISONT
95: PREFUSE 73- ONE WORD EXTINGUISHER
94: SENKING- LIST
93: CAMERA OBSCURA- LET'S GET OUT OF THIS COUNTRY
92: MISS KITTIN AND THE HACKER- FIRST ALBUM
91: WILCO- YANKEE HOTEL FOXTROT
90: BJØRN TORSKE- FEIL KNAPP
89: ZOMBY- WHERE WERE U IN 92?
88: MICHAEL MAYER- IMMER
87: NO AGE- NOUNS
86: COCOROSIE- LA MAISON DE MON REVE
85: REKID- MADE IN MENORCA
84: ANTONY AND THE JOHNSONS- I AM A BIRD NOW
83: GHOSTFACE KILLAH- SUPREME CLIENTELE
82: BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE- YOU FORGOT IT IN PEOPLE
81: NEIL LANDSTRUMM- SHE TOOK A BULLET MEANT FOR ME
80: KODE9 & SPACEAPE- MEMORIES OF THE FUTURE
79: DJ HARVEY- SARCASTIC DISCO VOL. 2
78: THE BUG- LONDON ZOO
77: LIL WAYNE- THE CARTER II
76: THE KNIFE- SILENT SHOUT
75: QUIET VILLAGE- SILENT MOVIE
74: MANITOBA- START BREAKING MY HEART
73: TRUS’ME- WORKING NIGHT$
72: MONOLAKE- POLYGON CITIES
71: THE SOFT PINK TRUTH- DO YOU WANT NEW WAVE OR DO YOU WANT THE SOFT PINK TRUTH?
70: LUOMO- VOCALCITY
69: VARIOUS ARTISTS- RUN THE ROAD
68: SUNNO))) & BORIS- ALTAR
67: QUASIMOTO- THE UNSEEN
66: RICARDO VILLALOBOS- THE AU HAREM D'ARCHIMEDE
65: THE BOOKS- THE LEMON OF PINK
64: THEO PARRISH- SOUND SCULPTURES
63: FIERY FURNACES- BLUEBERRY BOAT
62: LAWRENCE- THE ABSENCE OF BLIGHT
61: ARCTIC MONKEYS- WHATEVER PEOPLE SAY I AM, THAT’S WHAT I’M NOT
60: MATIAS AGUAYO- ARE YOU REALLY LOST
59: WHITE STRIPES- WHITE BLOOD CELLS
58: HORSEPOWER PRODUCTIONS- IN FINE STYLE
57: STUDIO- WEST COAST
56: RHYTHM & SOUND- W/ THE ARTISTS
55: MATTHEW DEAR- ASA BREED
54: BOREDOMS- VISION CREATION NEWSUN
53: THE XX- THE XX
52: JAN JELINEK- LOOP-FINDING-JAZZ-RECORDS
51: J DILLA- DONUTS
50: DJ SLIMZEE- SIDEWINDER TAPE
49: DAFT PUNK- DISCOVERY
48: OUTKAST- STANKONIA
47: THE STREETS- ORIGINAL PIRATE MATERIAL
46: THE CARETAKER- A STAIRWAY TO THE STARS
45: ELLEN ALLIEN & APPARAT- ORCHESTRA OF BUBBLES
44: NEWWORLDAQUARIUM- THE DEAD BEARS
43: CLIPSE- WE GOT IT 4 CHEAP VOL. 2
42: GODSPEED YOU BLACK EMPEROR- LIFT YR. SKINNY FISTS LIKE ANTENNAS TO HEAVEN
41: BELBURY POLY- THE WILLOWS
40: BEIRUT- THE FLYING CLUB CUP
39: HERBERT- BODILY FUNCTIONS
38: BLACK DICE- BEACHES AND CANYONS
37: CANNIBAL OX- THE COLD VEIN
36: M.I.A.- ARULAR
35: ISOLEE- WE ARE MONSTER
34: 2 MANY DJS- AS HEARD ON RADIO SOULWAX PT. 2
33: JOANNA NEWSOM- YS
32: GAS- POP
31: PINCH- UNDERWATER DANCEHALL
30: WILLIAM BASINSKI- THE DISINTEGRATION LOOPS
29: ACTRESS- HAZYVILLE
28: PORTISHEAD- THIRD
27: ARCADE FIRE- FUNERAL
26: CHROMATICS- NIGHT DRIVE
25: HOT CHIP- THE WARNING
24: KELLEY POLAR- LOVE SONGS OF THE HANGING GARDENS
23: FENNESZ- ENDLESS SUMMER
22: BURIAL- BURIAL
21: CONVEXTION- CONVEXTION
20: KANYE WEST- THE COLLEGE DROPOUT
19: METRO AREA- METRO AREA
18: VAMPIRE WEEKEND- VAMPIRE WEEKEND
17: ARIEL PINK’S HAUNTED GRAFFITI- THE DOLDRUMS
16: MAX RICHTER- THE BLUE NOTEBOOKS
15: ROBYN- ROBYN
14: MADVILLAIN- MADVILLAINY
13: BJORK- VESPERTINE
12: PANDA BEAR- PERSON PITCH
11: THE OTHER PEOPLE PLACE- LIFESTYLES OF THE LAPTOP CAFÉ
10: GANG GANG DANCE- SAINT DYMPHNA
09: LCD SOUNDSYSTEM- SOUND OF SILVER
08: PANTHA DU PRINCE- THIS BLISS
07: RADIOHEAD- KID A
06: M.I.A.- KALA
05: JAY-Z- THE BLUEPRINT
04: VILLALOBOS- ALCACHOFA
03: DIZZEE RASCAL- BOY IN DA CORNER
02: THE STROKES- IS THIS IT
01: BURIAL- UNTRUE
# posted by DJ Martian 12:27 AM
Decibel mag's Greatest 100 albums of the Decade
Decibel mag's Greatest 100 albums of the Decade | Terrorizer.com
1. Converge - Jane Doe
2. Cave In - Jupiter
3. Opeth - Blackwater Park
4. Isis - Oceanic
5. Mastodon - Remission
6. Katatonia - Last Fair Deal Gone Down
7. Queens of the Stone Age - Songs for the Deaf
8. Iron Maiden - Brave New World
9. Pig Destroyer - Phantom Limb
10. Electric Wizard - Dopethrone
11. Torche - Meanderthal
12. Discordance Axis - The Inalienable Dreamless
13. Baroness - Blue Record
14. Napalm Death - Enemy of the Music Business
15. Pelican - The Fire in Our Throats Will Beckon the Thaw
16. The Red Chord - Clients
17. Converge - Axe to Fall
18. Neurosis - A Sun That Never Sets
19. Melt-Banana - CellScape
20. Agalloch - Ashes Against the Grain
21. Enslaved - Isa
22. Tragedy - Tragedy
23. Fugazi - The Argument
24. Mare - Mare
25. Celtic Frost - Monotheist
26. Jesu - Silver
27. High on Fire - Surrounded By Thieves
28. Dimmu Borgir - Death Cult Armageddon
29. The Dillinger Escape Plan - Miss Machine
30. Andrew W.K. - I Get Wet
31. Mastodon - Leviathan
32. Craft - Fuck the Universe
33. Isis - Panopticon
34. Anaal Nathrakh - The Codex Necro
35. Shellac - 1000 Hurts
36. Witchcraft - Witchcraft
37. Killswitch Engage - Alive or Just Breathing
38. Pig Destroyer - Prowler in the Yard
39. Converge - You Fail Me
40. Deathspell Omega - Fas - Ite, Maledicti, in Ignem Aeternum
41. Primordial - The Gathering Wilderness
42. Opeth - Ghost Reveries
43. Nile - Annihilation of the Wicked
44. Watain - Sworn to the Dark
45. Between the Buried and Me - Alaska
46. Evoken - Quietus
47. Electric Wizard - Witchcult Today
48. Mastodon - Blood Mountain
49. Arsis - A Celebration of Guilt
50. The Dillinger Escape Plan - Ire Works
51. Ludicra - Fex Urbis, Lex Orbis
52. At the Drive-In - Relationship of Command
53. Isis - Celestial
54. Jesu - Jesu
55. Enslaved - Below the Lights
56. Cult of Luna - Somewhere Along the Highway
57. High on Fire - Death Is This Communion
58. Disfear - Live the Storm
59. Dying Fetus - Destroy the Opposition
60. Napalm Death - Time Waits for No Slave
61. Deftones - White Pony
62. Botch - An Anthology of Dead Ends
63. Converge - No Heroes
64. Hatebreed - Perseverance
65. Withered - Memento Mori
66. Leviathan - Tentacles of Whorror
67. Meshuggah - Catch 33
68. Thorns - Thorns
69. Rotten Sound - Murderworks
70. Trap Them - Seizures in Barren Praise
71. Deathevokation - The Chalice of Ages
72. Nachtmystium - Assassins: Black Meddle, Part I
73. Immortal - Sons of Northern Darkness
74. Nasum - Human 2.0
75. Fucked Up - Hidden World
76. Neurosis - Given to the Rising
77. Taint - The Ruin of Nova Roma
78. System of a Down - Toxicity
79. Akercocke - Words That Go Unspoken, Deeds That Go Undone
80. Warhorse - As Heaven Turns to Ash
81. Mayhem - Chimera
82. Gojira - From Mars to Sirius
83. Drowningman - How They Light Cigarettes in Prison
84. Pig Destroyer - Terrifyer
85. Watain - Casus Luciferi
86. Killswitch Engage - The End of Heartache
87. Psyopus - Ideas of Reference
88. The Haunted- The Haunted Made Me Do It
89. Cryptopsy - ...And Then You'll Beg
90. Asunder - Works Will Come Undone
91. Godflesh - Hymns
92. Cathedral - Endtyme
93. The Paper Chase - Now You Are One Of Us
94. Decapitated - Nihility
95. Coalesce - Ox
96. In Flames - Clayman
97. Battle of Mice - A Day of Nights
98. Cobalt - Gin
99. My Dying Bride - The Dreadful Hours
100. Slayer - World Painted Blood
As published in a special themed issue of Decibel magazine: The Decibel Store | Top 100 Albums of the Decade Special Issue
# posted by DJ Martian 12:17 AM
Terrorizer Magazine - #191 December 2009
New issue of Terrorizer magazine features Skeletonwitch on the front cover: Terrorizer #191 December 2009 | Terrorizer.com [on sale in the UK on Thursday December 3rd]
Feature Highlights:
SKELETONWITCH CONVERGE DARK FUNERAL WEAPON GAMA BOMB URGEHAL OM DOOMRIDERS RUSSIAN CIRCLES MERRIMACK FU MANCHU SWALLOW THE SUN TOUR REPORT: Insect Warfare SCENE REPORT: Québécois black metal HENRY ROLLINS DARK RECOLLECTIONS: Overkill's 'Feel The Fire'
# posted by DJ Martian 12:20 AM
Search
Search: Bing - blekko - BuzzSumo - Carrot2 Clustering Engine - DuckDuckGo - eTools.ch - Exalead - FriendFeed Search - Google Advanced Search - Google News UK - IceRocket - Ixquick - Leap.it - Qwant - SearchO - Smashfuse - Social Mention - Social Searcher - Topsy - Tumblr - Twingly Blog Search - Twitter Search - Yandex - Yahoo UK News - Zuula More: Internet Links
Get Connected: e-mail
Please link to, bookmark/add to favourites and inform others if you find DJ Martian's Page useful.
Subscribe to Feeds:
Subscribe in a reader
Electronic & Dance Music: drum n bass/ jungle, electro, breakbeat/ nu skool breaks, industrial/ electro-industrial/ ebm, synth pop/ electroclash, techno/tech house/deep house/progressive house, psychedelic trance, IDM/ experimental electronics/ ambient/ glitch sounds/ folktronica/ downbeat, jazztronica/ electro-jazz, leftfield/ instrumental/ electronified hip-hop/trip-hop.
Age: I entered this world in 1970. A British Blogger.
DJ Martian's Blog Archives
My delicious music links: RSS
Blog: DJ Martian's Page: RSS: RSS Feed powered by FeedBurner
Rock Music: art-rock/ avant-prog/ avant rock, electro-rock/ epic alt-rock, experimental rock, jazz-rock, kraut rock/ math rock/ post-hardcore/ post-rock/ space-rock, darkwave/ gothic/ ethereal, dark metal, hardcore/ metalcore/ noisecore, post punk and shoegazer/dream pop sounds.
Other Orbits: Kozmigroov, avant / free jazz, dub, modern composition, improvised music and many other hybrids and musical mutations.
This music blog was started in September 2000 you can read previous months entries in the monthly archives.
Year 2009: January February March April May June July August September October November December
Year 2008: January February March April May June July August September October November December
Year 2007: January February March April May June July August September October November December
Year 2006: January February March April May June July August September October November December
Year 2005: January February March April May June July August September October November December
Year 2004: January February March April May June July August September October November December
Year 2003: January February March April May June July August September October November December
Year 2002: January February March April May June July August September October November December
Year 2001: January February March April May June July August September October November December
Year 2000: September October November December
Subscribe to Feeds:
Subscribe in a reader
Electronic & Dance Music: drum n bass/ jungle, electro, breakbeat/ nu skool breaks, industrial/ electro-industrial/ ebm, synth pop/ electroclash, techno/tech house/deep house/progressive house, psychedelic trance, IDM/ experimental electronics/ ambient/ glitch sounds/ folktronica/ downbeat, jazztronica/ electro-jazz, leftfield/ instrumental/ electronified hip-hop/trip-hop.
Age: I entered this world in 1970. A British Blogger.
DJ Martian's Blog Archives
LINKS - DIVERSE MUSIC RESOURCES PORTAL
Links Menu: Internet Links Daily Music Links Album Release Date Info Music Blogs Music Genre Links Radio Links UK Music Stores
MUSIC OF THE 00S LINKS:
00s Decade:
2005 Music:
2005 Albums - DJ Martian
RYM 2005 New
RYM Top 1000 Albums 2005
a2005
b2005
m2005
rateyourmusic.com users 2005 Lists
2006 Albums:
2006 Albums - DJ Martian
2006 Summer Albums
2006 Autumn Albums
2006 Music:
a2006
b2006
m2006
r2006
2008 Best Music Links
New 2008 Lists:
updates: b2008
2008music_links Bookmarks
Largehearted Boy: 2008 Year-End Online Music Lists
Largehearted Boy: Updates 2008 Archives
Fimoculous.com: 2008 Lists - Music
More Lists:
Acclaimed Music Forum
Albums of the Year (2008)
2008's Top 10 Jazz Recordings
Collated Rankings:
Metacritic: Best Albums of 2008
2008 Most Popular Music Albums [Prog Archives]
Top 1000 Albums of 2008 - Rate Your Music
Top 1000 EPs of 2008 - Rate Your Music
Esoteric 1000 Albums of 2008 - Rate Your Music [Highly rated by a small number of users]
Meta Ranking Updates:
BEST ALBUMS OF 2008: MEGA-CRITIC : Best Reviewed Albums Of 2008
Others:
Basement Galaxy The Best Albums of 2008.
Dusted Features [ End of the Year: 2008 ]
fast 'n' bulbous
Fester's Lucky 13: The Best Albums of 2008
Tom Hull - Music Year 2008
Top 10s for 2008: It's a Trap!
Best of 2008: livejournal
PopMatters Picks: The Best Music of 2008
2009 Albums:
2009 Albums - DJ Martian -
2009 Music Lists
2010 Albums:
2010 Albums - DJ Martian -
2010 Music Lists
MUSIC SHOPPING
Online Music Stores: Links: More UK Links: del.icio.us/djmartian/ecommerce
UK Online Music Stores: with e-commerce ordering: Specialists
More links @ specialist
ALBUM RELEASE DATE INFORMATION
New & Forthcoming Music - Listings [More Links: bookmarks tagged: forthcoming
UK Music Distributors:
Cargo
Kudos
Shellshock
Southern
New Releases/ This Week [UK Music Stores]
Boomkat
Juno Records
The Norman Records Weekly Update
Piccadilly Records
Rough Trade
2014 ALBUM RELEASES: 2014 FORTHCOMING ALBUMS
KEY MUSIC LINKS:
New:
delicious/forcedexposure
My Music Links:
delicious/djmartian/music
start_music
Links
Record Labels: Updated: delicious/djmartian/labels
Music Discussion:
Diverse/Eclectic:
ILM
Rate Your Music - General
UK Based General/Rock:
drownedinsound.com
MOJO Message Boards
Rock Lists:
Acclaimed Music Forums
Ambient/ Berlin School of EM/ Space Music:
Hypnos Forum
Avant:
Bagatellen
Dubstep:
Dubstep Forum
Electronic:
Dissensus
We Are The Music Makers Forums
Jazz:
All About Jazz Bulletin Board
Jungle/ Drum N Bass:
DOA: Dogs on Acid
Metal:
.: Metal Storm - Forum
Ultimate Metal Forum
Progressive Rock:
Progressive Ears *
Progarchives.com Progressive Rock Forum
Shoegaze:
shoegaze forum
BBC Music: BBC Music
BBC Music - Listen
BBC Introducing
BBC Radio
Radio 1
Radio 2
Radio 3
1Xtra
6 Music
Radio:
UK:
Radioplayer | UK radio in one place.
Amazing Radio
Chart « Amazing Radio
Playlist « Amazing Radio
Schedule « Amazing Radio
DeadAir128
dirtyradio | music worth hearing
Fluid Radio - Experimental Frequencies
Jazz FM
NTS RADIO
Rinse FM
Radio Magnetic
Resonance104.4fm
TotalRock Radio
XFM London
Ireland:
RTÉ 2fm
TX FM Radio Player
Italy:
Listen « PIG Radio
USA:
Cathedral 13
Links:
Radionomy
SHOUTcast Radio
Ambient
Ambient Visions
Star's End
Canada Based Music Websites
Cokemachineglow .
London Centric:
Delta 9
hyponik
Prog rock and avant-garde gigs in London
Promoters:
Eat Your Own Ears
ICA
London Musicians Collective
Lumin
no.signal
UK Based Music Websites:
The Afterword -
Barcode -
Bearded Magazine -
Clash Music -
CMU Daily -
Music | Dazed -
DIY -
Drowned in Sound -
Dummy -
Echoes And Dust -
FACT magazine: -
GIGWISE -
The Guardian - Music -
Guardian blog - music -
The Independent | Music -
Kerrang! -
themilkfactory -
Louder Than War -
MOJO -
MusicOMH -
Music Tank -
Music Week -
No Ripcord -
Record of the Day -
rock-a-rolla.com -
SoundsXP -
SUBBA CULTCHA -
TLOBF.COM -
Uncut -
Xfm
US Based Music Websites
The A.V. Club - Music *
About.com - Alternative Music *
babysue *
Billboard *
brooklynvegan *
cmj.com | new music first *
DecoyMusic.com *
Delusions of Adequacy *
Drawer B *
Dusted *
dusted in exile *
Evilsponge *
Glide Magazine *
Ink19 *
Magnet Magazine *
Pitchfork *
Best New Music | Pitchfork *
PopMatters *
Prefix *
Punknews.org *
ReGen Magazine *
Scene Point Blank *
Silent Uproar *
Spin *
Sputnikmusic *
Stereogum *
Tiny Mix Tapes *
Under the Radar *
URB Magazine
Music Reference:
All Music
Discogs
Fast 'n' Bulbous
JahSonic.com
Metacritic
Perfect Sound Forever
RockCritics.com
Rockdetector
Rocklist.Net
RYM
Satan Stole My Teddy Bear
Scaruffi
Directories:
Blog directory links
Links: delicious
delicious/ djmartian
Netvouz
More Best of Lists: 2000 Lists 2001 Lists 2002 Lists 2003 Lists 2004 Lists 2005 Lists 2006 Lists 2007 Lists 2008 Lists 2009 Lists
My Lists on rateyourmusic.com: 2000 Albums 2001 Albums 2002 Albums 2003 Albums 2004 Albums 2005 Albums 2006 Albums 2007 Albums 2008 Albums 2009 Albums
Top Rated Albums on rateyourmusic.com 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009
Decade: Fast 'n' Bulbous - The Best New Artists of the 00s Metacritic Scaruffi - The 2000s Top 1000 Albums -- 2000s on Rate Your Music Links: delicious/djmartian/m00s Charts: Albums by Year - Rate Your Music Fast 'n' Bulbous
Portal: DJ Martian: Music of the 00s Portal 00s Music Links
2006 Music: 2006 Albums - DJ Martian RYM 2006 New RYM Top 1000 Albums 2006 a2006 b2006 m2006 r2006 rateyourmusic.com users 2006 Lists
2007 Music: 2007 Albums - DJ Martian RYM 2007 New RYM Top 1000 Albums 2007 a2007 b2007 m2007 r2007 rateyourmusic.com users 2007 Lists
2008 Music: 2008 Albums - DJ Martian RYM 2008 New RYM Top 1000 Albums 2008 a2008 b2008 m2008 r2008 rateyourmusic.com users 2008 Lists
2009 Music: 2009 Albums - DJ Martian RYM 2009 New RYM Top 1000 Albums 2009 a2009 b2009 m2009 r2009 rateyourmusic.com users 2009 Lists
2007 Albums: 2007 Albums - DJ Martian 2007 Summer Albums 2007 Autumn Albums
2007 Music RYM Top Albums 2007 RYM 2007 New rateyourmusic.com users 2007 Lists 2007 Album Reviews: a2007 Music 2007: b2007 m2007 Release Info 2007: r2007
2008 Albums: 2008 Albums - DJ Martian 2008 Additions 2008 Spring Albums 2008 Summer Albums
2008 Music RYM Top Albums 2008 RYM 2008 New rateyourmusic.com users 2008 Lists 2008 Album Reviews: a2008 Music 2008: b2008 m2008 Release Info 2008: r2008
2009 Music RYM Top Albums 2009 - RYM 2009 New - rateyourmusic.com users 2009 Lists
2009 Album Reviews: a2009 Music 2009: b2009 m2009 Release Info 2009: r2009
2010 Music RYM Top Albums 2010 - RYM 2010 New
2010 Album Reviews: a2010 Music 2010: b2010 m2010 Release Info 2010: r2010
Music Shopping:
CD Price Comparison: Dealtime.co.uk Kelkoo 123PriceCheck.com Pricerunner.com
Action Records Banquet Records BLEEP bmsoho Boomkat Juno Records Key Mail Order Norman Records Phonica Piccadilly Records recordstore.co.uk ReR resident Resurrection Music Rhythm Online Rise Music The Rock Box Rough Trade Second Layer Records Spillers Records, Cardiff Spin Supernal TouchShop volcanic tongue
UK Online Music Stores: with e-commerce ordering: Generalists More links @ cdstores
Amazon.co.uk ASDA Entertainment base.com eil.com HMV.co.uk Play.com Tesco Townsend Records Wow HD
AOTY - Upcoming Album Releases Upcoming Releases | Consequence of Sound The 405 - Album Release Schedule Upcoming Album Releases - Metacritic This is Corrosion Upcoming Jazz Release Center
Metal: Metal Storm - Upcoming Releases
UK Online Music Stores: Coming Soon/ Pre-Orders Amazon.co.uk Boomkat Norman Records: Pre-ordering
US Online Music Stores: Coming Soon/ Pre-Orders Darla Forced Exposure Insound Siren Disc Future Releases
New Releases/ This Week [US Music Stores] Aquarius Records Darla - New This Week Dusty Groove EAR/ Rational Music Forced Exposure Insound Midheaven - New Releases Other Music Other Music - New Release Updates Stinkweeds
using rateyourmusic.com: 2014 Album Releases [Updated Regularly] This information is updated on a continual basis.
Music Discussion: ILM Links: Tag: Music Discussion
Drum n Bass DOA: Dogs on Acid Drum&BassArena Kmag
Electro / House / Techno DJ Mag hyponik Mixmag RA Resident Advisor XLR8R
Electronic Igloo textura
Experimental: a closer listen | A home for instrumental and experimental music. Avant Music News Brainwashed Cyclic Defrost Freq Headphone Commute Heathen Harvest 2.1 | Illuminating the Post-Industrial Underground Paris Transatlantic Sound and Music | We are sound The Squid's Ear Terrascope Online The Wire
Gothic: net goth org UK
Industrial / Synth Pop: industrial.org musicfolio.com Release Music Magazine Side-Line
Jazz: All About Jazz: News All About Jazz Dalston Sound | A music blog eJazzNews.com Free Jazz The Jazz Mann JJA News » Insights and updates from the Jazz Journalists Association Jazzwise Magazine LondonJazz Polish-Jazz BBC Radio 3 - Jazz on 3 Jazz Music Archives Crazy Jazz
Metal: Apeshit Avantgarde-Metal.com Blabbermouth BW & BK Decibel Magazine INVISIBLE ORANGES - THE METAL BLOG: MetalBite Metal Hammer The Metal Observer Metal Storm MetalSucks thePRP.com Terrorizer UltimateMetal.com
Music Reviews - Metal Chronicles of Chaos Metal Invader Metal Reviews Metal Storm - Reviews
Ireland The Last Mixed Tape Nialler9 State Magazine
Other European Based Music Websites: Chain D.L.K. Cool Music Central KindaMuzik Musique Machine
Scandinavian Music: It's a trap! Music Norway EN Nö MUSIC
NME.COM NME.COM NME Blogs NME New Music NME.COM - Magazine
ILXOR: IlXor.com ilXor Group Page - Last.fm ILM Freaky Trigger
Linked/ Related: Google Search: link ODP More Links: UrlTrends :: Trend Report
URL:DJ Martian's Page * Blogger
2005 Music:
2005 Albums - DJ Martian
RYM 2005 New
RYM Top 1000 Albums 2005
a2005
b2005
m2005
rateyourmusic.com users 2005 Lists
2006 Albums:
2006 Albums - DJ Martian
2006 Summer Albums
2006 Autumn Albums
2006 Music:
a2006
b2006
m2006
r2006
2008 Best Music Links
New 2008 Lists:
updates: b2008
2008music_links Bookmarks
Largehearted Boy: 2008 Year-End Online Music Lists
Largehearted Boy: Updates 2008 Archives
Fimoculous.com: 2008 Lists - Music
More Lists:
Acclaimed Music Forum
Albums of the Year (2008)
2008's Top 10 Jazz Recordings
Collated Rankings:
Metacritic: Best Albums of 2008
2008 Most Popular Music Albums [Prog Archives]
Top 1000 Albums of 2008 - Rate Your Music
Top 1000 EPs of 2008 - Rate Your Music
Esoteric 1000 Albums of 2008 - Rate Your Music [Highly rated by a small number of users]
Meta Ranking Updates:
BEST ALBUMS OF 2008: MEGA-CRITIC : Best Reviewed Albums Of 2008
Others:
Basement Galaxy The Best Albums of 2008.
Dusted Features [ End of the Year: 2008 ]
fast 'n' bulbous
Fester's Lucky 13: The Best Albums of 2008
Tom Hull - Music Year 2008
Top 10s for 2008: It's a Trap!
Best of 2008: livejournal
PopMatters Picks: The Best Music of 2008
2009 Albums:
2009 Albums - DJ Martian -
2009 Music Lists
2010 Albums:
2010 Albums - DJ Martian -
2010 Music Lists
MUSIC SHOPPING
Online Music Stores: Links: More UK Links: del.icio.us/djmartian/ecommerce
UK Online Music Stores: with e-commerce ordering: Specialists
More links @ specialist
ALBUM RELEASE DATE INFORMATION
New & Forthcoming Music - Listings [More Links: bookmarks tagged: forthcoming
UK Music Distributors:
Cargo
Kudos
Shellshock
Southern
New Releases/ This Week [UK Music Stores]
Boomkat
Juno Records
The Norman Records Weekly Update
Piccadilly Records
Rough Trade
2014 ALBUM RELEASES: 2014 FORTHCOMING ALBUMS
KEY MUSIC LINKS:
New:
delicious/forcedexposure
My Music Links:
delicious/djmartian/music
start_music
Links
Record Labels: Updated: delicious/djmartian/labels
Music Discussion:
Diverse/Eclectic:
ILM
Rate Your Music - General
UK Based General/Rock:
drownedinsound.com
MOJO Message Boards
Rock Lists:
Acclaimed Music Forums
Ambient/ Berlin School of EM/ Space Music:
Hypnos Forum
Avant:
Bagatellen
Dubstep:
Dubstep Forum
Electronic:
Dissensus
We Are The Music Makers Forums
Jazz:
All About Jazz Bulletin Board
Jungle/ Drum N Bass:
DOA: Dogs on Acid
Metal:
.: Metal Storm - Forum
Ultimate Metal Forum
Progressive Rock:
Progressive Ears *
Progarchives.com Progressive Rock Forum
Shoegaze:
shoegaze forum
BBC Music: BBC Music
BBC Music - Listen
BBC Introducing
BBC Radio
Radio 1
Radio 2
Radio 3
1Xtra
6 Music
Radio:
UK:
Radioplayer | UK radio in one place.
Amazing Radio
Chart « Amazing Radio
Playlist « Amazing Radio
Schedule « Amazing Radio
DeadAir128
dirtyradio | music worth hearing
Fluid Radio - Experimental Frequencies
Jazz FM
NTS RADIO
Rinse FM
Radio Magnetic
Resonance104.4fm
TotalRock Radio
XFM London
Ireland:
RTÉ 2fm
TX FM Radio Player
Italy:
Listen « PIG Radio
USA:
Cathedral 13
Links:
Radionomy
SHOUTcast Radio
Ambient
Ambient Visions
Star's End
Canada Based Music Websites
Cokemachineglow .
London Centric:
Delta 9
hyponik
Prog rock and avant-garde gigs in London
Promoters:
Eat Your Own Ears
ICA
London Musicians Collective
Lumin
no.signal
UK Based Music Websites:
The Afterword -
Barcode -
Bearded Magazine -
Clash Music -
CMU Daily -
Music | Dazed -
DIY -
Drowned in Sound -
Dummy -
Echoes And Dust -
FACT magazine: -
GIGWISE -
The Guardian - Music -
Guardian blog - music -
The Independent | Music -
Kerrang! -
themilkfactory -
Louder Than War -
MOJO -
MusicOMH -
Music Tank -
Music Week -
No Ripcord -
Record of the Day -
rock-a-rolla.com -
SoundsXP -
SUBBA CULTCHA -
TLOBF.COM -
Uncut -
Xfm
US Based Music Websites
The A.V. Club - Music *
About.com - Alternative Music *
babysue *
Billboard *
brooklynvegan *
cmj.com | new music first *
DecoyMusic.com *
Delusions of Adequacy *
Drawer B *
Dusted *
dusted in exile *
Evilsponge *
Glide Magazine *
Ink19 *
Magnet Magazine *
Pitchfork *
Best New Music | Pitchfork *
PopMatters *
Prefix *
Punknews.org *
ReGen Magazine *
Scene Point Blank *
Silent Uproar *
Spin *
Sputnikmusic *
Stereogum *
Tiny Mix Tapes *
Under the Radar *
URB Magazine
Music Reference:
All Music
Discogs
Fast 'n' Bulbous
JahSonic.com
Metacritic
Perfect Sound Forever
RockCritics.com
Rockdetector
Rocklist.Net
RYM
Satan Stole My Teddy Bear
Scaruffi
UK Music Distributors:
Cargo
Kudos
Shellshock
Southern
New Releases/ This Week [UK Music Stores]
Boomkat
Juno Records
The Norman Records Weekly Update
Piccadilly Records
Rough Trade
2014 ALBUM RELEASES: 2014 FORTHCOMING ALBUMS
KEY MUSIC LINKS:
New:
delicious/forcedexposure
My Music Links:
delicious/djmartian/music
start_music
Links
Record Labels: Updated: delicious/djmartian/labels
Music Discussion: Diverse/Eclectic: ILM Rate Your Music - General UK Based General/Rock: drownedinsound.com MOJO Message Boards Rock Lists: Acclaimed Music Forums Ambient/ Berlin School of EM/ Space Music: Hypnos Forum Avant: Bagatellen Dubstep: Dubstep Forum Electronic: Dissensus We Are The Music Makers Forums Jazz: All About Jazz Bulletin Board Jungle/ Drum N Bass: DOA: Dogs on Acid Metal: .: Metal Storm - Forum Ultimate Metal Forum Progressive Rock: Progressive Ears * Progarchives.com Progressive Rock Forum Shoegaze: shoegaze forum
BBC Music: BBC Music BBC Music - Listen BBC Introducing BBC Radio Radio 1 Radio 2 Radio 3 1Xtra 6 Music
Radio: UK: Radioplayer | UK radio in one place. Amazing Radio Chart « Amazing Radio Playlist « Amazing Radio Schedule « Amazing Radio DeadAir128 dirtyradio | music worth hearing Fluid Radio - Experimental Frequencies Jazz FM NTS RADIO Rinse FM Radio Magnetic Resonance104.4fm TotalRock Radio XFM London Ireland: RTÉ 2fm TX FM Radio Player Italy: Listen « PIG Radio USA: Cathedral 13 Links: Radionomy SHOUTcast Radio
Ambient
Ambient Visions
Star's End
Canada Based Music Websites
Cokemachineglow .
London Centric: Delta 9 hyponik Prog rock and avant-garde gigs in London Promoters: Eat Your Own Ears ICA London Musicians Collective Lumin no.signal
UK Based Music Websites:
The Afterword -
Barcode -
Bearded Magazine -
Clash Music -
CMU Daily -
Music | Dazed -
DIY -
Drowned in Sound -
Dummy -
Echoes And Dust -
FACT magazine: -
GIGWISE -
The Guardian - Music -
Guardian blog - music -
The Independent | Music -
Kerrang! -
themilkfactory -
Louder Than War -
MOJO -
MusicOMH -
Music Tank -
Music Week -
No Ripcord -
Record of the Day -
rock-a-rolla.com -
SoundsXP -
SUBBA CULTCHA -
TLOBF.COM -
Uncut -
Xfm
US Based Music Websites
The A.V. Club - Music *
About.com - Alternative Music *
babysue *
Billboard *
brooklynvegan *
cmj.com | new music first *
DecoyMusic.com *
Delusions of Adequacy *
Drawer B *
Dusted *
dusted in exile *
Evilsponge *
Glide Magazine *
Ink19 *
Magnet Magazine *
Pitchfork *
Best New Music | Pitchfork *
PopMatters *
Prefix *
Punknews.org *
ReGen Magazine *
Scene Point Blank *
Silent Uproar *
Spin *
Sputnikmusic *
Stereogum *
Tiny Mix Tapes *
Under the Radar *
URB Magazine
Music Reference:
All Music
Discogs
Fast 'n' Bulbous
JahSonic.com
Metacritic
Perfect Sound Forever
RockCritics.com
Rockdetector
Rocklist.Net
RYM
Satan Stole My Teddy Bear
Scaruffi
Directories:
Blog directory links
Links: delicious
delicious/ djmartian
Netvouz